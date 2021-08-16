Chris Eubank Jr's punches were "very fast and very hard" but I gained respect, says former opponent Marcus Morrison

Marcus Morrison received words of respect after withstanding Chris Eubank Jr's blurring combinations, but he hopes to earn more recognition as a British champion.

The 28-year-old returns to the ring this Friday, a few months after a battling loss to Eubank Jr in Manchester in May.

Eubank Jr had teamed up with new coach Roy Jones Jr, having spent a lengthy training camp in America, and he tested Morrison's resistance with fierce flurries of punches.

"I wouldn't say he carries huge amounts of power, but he does put his shots together very fast and very hard," Morrison told Sky Sports.

"Everything is sort of 70, 80 per cent. Everything is respectably hard and very fast.

"I knew he had fast hands. Going into the fight, I said it before. I was under no illusions what I was getting in there. Chris Eubank is a very good fighter, I can't take that away from him."

Eubank Jr has suggested that he resisted the temptation to pursue a stoppage, preferring instead to sharpen the skills he was shown by Jones Jr.

But Morrison disputes these claims, telling Sky Sports: "People were saying I was going to get ironed out in a few rounds, or I was way out of my depth.

"But I think I showed in there that I can mix it and I've got the heart to go with it.

"It was easy for him to say that, but I can honestly say we could be fighting now and he wouldn't knock me out.

"I think even late on in the fight, in rounds eight, nine, even 10, I still believe watching it now, it was him that wanted to step off before I did.

"I had nothing to lose at that point and I was willing to leave it all in there and trade at every opportunity.

"He wasn't. I believe he felt that obviously he was up on the cards and it would have been dangerous to trade with me at close quarters. I don't think he wanted to take the risk."

After Eubank Jr had secured a unanimous decision, the 31-year-old and his legendary trainer acknowledged Morrison's resolute performance.

"I spoke to him afterwards and Roy Jones," said Morrison. "Coming away from that, I do believe I gained respect.

"I think that going into the fight, he believed it was going to be an easier fight than what it was.

"Definitely I believe I gained his respect that night."

Morrison intends to force his way back into contention for a title shot, with his ultimate aim being a fight for the British belt, which is currently held by Felix Cash.

"I'll look for something big towards the end of the year," said Morrison.

"I'm just looking forward to getting in big fights now, whether that's for domestic belts, a British [title] or something along those lines. I'd love a crack at the British.

"I'm not gunning for anyone in particular, I'm gunning for the titles. The British has always been a belt I've wanted to fight for. Whoever has got that, I'd welcome.

"Growing up as a kid, as a British fighter everyone wants to fight for the British and potentially win it outright and have it for keeps, so it's a huge belt, a beautiful belt and one I'd like to get my hands on."