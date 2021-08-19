Mikaela Mayer is 'hungry' for Terri Harper's world title and says her British rival's lack of experience will be exposed

Mikaela Mayer says she's "still hungry" for Terri Harper's WBC title and believes her British rival "doesn't have the experience" to win a unification clash.

A fiery dispute between the super-featherweights began when Harper leapfrogged Mayer, who was the No 1 contender at the time, to claim the WBC crown in February 2020 against Eva Wahlstrom.

Mayer would win the vacant WBO championship later in the year after overcoming Pole Ewa Brodnicka on points, but the American remains eager to settle her feud with Harper.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The WBO title holder is aiming to become the undisputed super featherweight champion

"Obviously we've been building this rivalry with Harper for a long time and it was just sort of natural," Mayer told Sky Sports.

"I was making a big deal of the fact she was able to come up from being 13th ranked when I was the No 1 contender and get the world title shot first.

"Since then I've said I'm coming for you. I'm coming for that spot. That's my belt and I've been hungry, stayed hungry, still want it and I think in the process we've built up a rivalry.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mayer is adamant that she will defeat WBC champion Terri Harper

"People in the UK really want to see it, people in the United States want to see it and so it's going to be a great fight for women's boxing.

"I know I beat her. Terri Harper can't beat me. She doesn't have the experience in the ring and she doesn't have the experience in the corner."

Harper is set to reschedule a fight against WBA champion Hyun Mi Choi after undergoing hand surgery, while Mayer will also have a unified contest with IBF title holder Maiva Hamadouche.

Image: Mayer has won all 15 of her professional fights to date

"That's not only what I feel like will happen, it's what I hope to happen.

"I'm ready to go. I'm ready to clear out this division and become undisputed champion, which I strongly believe I will.

"I do think it will be me and Harper going into the final fight to become undisputed. That's how I see it, and then I'm ready to move up to 135[lbs] and take on the challenges that are there."

Image: Mayer and Crystina Poncher recently formed boxing's first-ever all-female broadcast team

Mayer joined Crystina Poncher to form boxing's first-ever all-female broadcast team for last weekend's Joshua Franco vs Andrew Moloney bill, which was live on Sky Sports.

The 31-year-old says she is determined to enhance the rising popularity of women's boxing in America.

"I'm one of the few females in America that has that platform. That's why I'm trying to do all I can to build women's boxing here," Mayer explained.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mayer is determined to boost the popularity of women's boxing in America

"I've always said that America is a challenge. It's difficult over here. You have a lot of celebrities you're competing against. Women's boxing is not as built up.

"Everyone's competing for this media attention and it's just a lot more difficult. The challenge is America and that's where I have the duty to build the sport here so that's my goal."