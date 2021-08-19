Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to fight Caleb Plant on November 6 for undisputed super-middleweight championship

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will take on Caleb Plant on November 6 in Las Vegas with the undisputed super-middleweight championship at stake.

The fight had been targeted for September then fell apart but, after Canelo considered world light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol as his next opponent, he has now finalised a deal with Plant.

Canelo is considered the world's pound-for-pound top fighter and facing Plant will give him the remarkable opportunity to unify a division by beating three undefeated champions inside a year.

He ended the perfect records and world title reigns of British pair Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders, and also beat Avni Yildirim, since December.

Canelo now holds the WBA, WBC and WBO belts while Plant is the IBF champion.

Tennessee fighter Plant is unbeaten in 21 fights and most recently beat Caleb Truax.

Canelo, in his 60th fight, is aiming to cement his ownership of the super-middleweight division.

The Mexican is a four-weight world champion who has had classic fights with Gennadiy Golovkin, has beaten Sergey Kovalev and whose only loss came against Floyd Mayweather.