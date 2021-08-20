Manny Pacquiao's exciting protégé Mark Magsayo is aiming to become the next Filipino boxing sensation

Manny Pacquiao says Mark Magsayo "reminds me of myself" after agreeing to transform the explosive young talent into the next Filipino boxing sensation.

Magsayo can take a sizeable step towards his first world featherweight title fight when he takes on Julio Ceja on the Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas bill in Las Vegas, live on Sky Sports from 2am on Sunday morning.

The 26-year-old's whirlwind knockout wins gained the attention of Pacquiao, a boxing idol in Magasayo's home country, and his career is now being guided by the eight-weight world champion.

"He reminds me of myself, how we both struggled to come from nothing to a world-rated contender," said Pacquiao after Magsayo signed a promotional contract last year.

"I love his work ethic and desire to become a world champion and I will do everything to help promote Mark and make his dreams a reality."

Magsayo's aggressive style has been refined by Pacquiao's trainer Freddie Roach while sharing the same Wild Card gym in Los Angeles.

"I am thankful for Freddie Roach for this camp," he said. "I'm so thankful that I have a legendary coach.

"He teaches me so many things about boxing and points out my mistakes. All of my punches now are accurate.

"I'm a better fighter now."

The rising contender with the nickname 'Magnifico' has added two victories to his perfect 22-fight record since relocating to America.

Image: Magsayo has 15 knockouts in 22 victories (pic courtesy of Mark Magsayo's official Instagram)

But Ceja, who had a brief spell as the WBC super-bantamweight champion, will be the sternest test of Magsayo's credentials as a possible successor to Pacquiao.

"When it's Mexico versus the Philippines, you know it's going to be spectacular," said Ceja at the final press conference.

"The way I see this fight is that I've been in the ring with better opponents.

"I will be stronger and more physical than Magsayo. We are going to win by knockout."

Image: Mark Magsayo collides with Julio Ceja on the Pacquiao vs Ugas bill, live on Sky Sports

But Magsayo has vowed to gain the approval of his esteemed mentor by delivering a destructive victory before Pacquiao seeks another epic world title triumph against Ugas.

"I was dreaming and praying that I would be on the undercard of a Manny Pacquiao fight," said Magsayo.

"Now my dream has come true, so I've put my all into winning this fight and I will be victorious.

"If I win this fight - I'm sure I'm going to win this fight - my dream is to become a world champion.

"Let's see what Ceja does. It's a great fight. Am I going to knock him out? Of course."

