Jake Paul incited an angry reaction from Tommy Fury as the YouTuber indicated that he could fight his British rival next

Jake Paul incited an angry reaction from Tommy Fury as the YouTuber admitted that he plans to settle his heated feud with the British contender in his next fight.

The social media star aims to extend his unbeaten professional boxing record to four victories when he faces Tyron Woodley, a former UFC champion, in Cleveland this Sunday.

But Paul was joined on stage by Fury, who fights Anthony Taylor on the undercard this weekend, and the duo soon reignited their rivalry.

Image: Paul has stopped all three of his opponents

Fury had insisted he was focused on Taylor, saying: "Jake Paul doesn't come into my mind once.

"I've not thought about him. I don't think about him.

"The only man I've thought about and have been thinking about for this whole training camp is Anthony Taylor.

"Sunday night, I'll get the job done and whatever else lies ahead, we can think about then.

"Until then, this man is getting knocked out cold."

Image: Fury is making his US debut in Cleveland

But Paul responded by revealing that he fully intends to line up a future fight with Fury, who is also yet to suffer a defeat in six bouts.

"No, when I know what's going to happen, when I'm confident in my skill, I'm already thinking about the next opponent," he said.

"Why do you think this guy is sitting behind me right now?"

Fury fired back at Paul by saying, "Your time is coming pal. Don't mention my name out of that garbage mouth of yours."

Paul then replied: "When you know what's going to happen, it's easy. This is an easy sport."