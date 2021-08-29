Jake Paul glares at Tyron Woodley and tries to rip off former UFC champion's cap at intense weigh-in for Sunday's fight

Jake Paul nearly sparked another furious confrontation with Tyron Woodley at their weigh-in as the YouTuber tried to take the former UFC champion's hat.

The social media star had famously ripped off Floyd Mayweather's baseball cap earlier this year, which led to a wild brawl with the boxing legend, and Paul provoked a heated reaction from Woodley's team after trying to repeat his antics.

Paul weighed in at 190lbs, with Woodley coming in marginally lighter at 189.5lbs for Sunday's fight in Cleveland.

Image: The YouTuber nearly took Woodley's hat at the weigh-in

"Almost got his hat," Paul told BT Sport. "He learned from Floyd!"

Older brother Logan Paul shared the ring with Mayweather in June, lasting the eight-round distance in an exhibition bout.

Woodley's mother had become embroiled in a verbal exchange with one of Paul's entourage at Thursday's press conference and the ex-UFC welterweight title holder has vowed to inflict a punishing defeat.

Image: Paul is attempting to extend his unbeaten record

"It's over, that's all I can think about, it's over," Woodley told Showtime.

"I'm about to go big on every level. Every category.

"He's shaking, he's quivering and this dude should be, because I'm about to hurt him in a way he's never felt before, and that's on Mama Woodley."

Paul has won all of his previous three fights by stoppage and swiftly halted Ben Askren, another former UFC fighter, in his last bout.

Image: Tommy Fury also takes on Anthony Taylor in Cleveland

On the same bill, Tommy Fury makes his US debut against Anthony Taylor, who is Jake Paul's sparring partner.

Paul has welcomed a future fight with the British contender if they both emerge victorious.

"When I know what's going to happen, when I'm confident in my skill, I'm already thinking about the next opponent," Paul said at the press conference.

"Why do you think this guy is sitting behind me right now?"

Fury had fired back by saying: "Your time is coming pal. Don't mention my name out of that garbage mouth of yours."