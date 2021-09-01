Joshua vs Usyk: Booking information for world heavyweight title fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Anthony Joshua defends his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles against former undisputed cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk - and you can book it now!
Britain's unified world champion faces the unbeaten Ukrainian at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
On a blockbuster bill, Lawrence Okolie makes the first defence of his WBO cruiserweight title against Dilan Prasovic, while Callum Smith returns at light-heavyweight against Lenin Castillo, and Campbell Hatton continues his pro career against Izan Dura.
To book via your remote
From Wednesday, September 1, for Sky + customers, go to Channel 491 and press the green button to go to Sky Sports Box Office. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.
For Sky Q customers, scroll to Sports and then Box Office.
From Saturday, September 18, no matter what channel you are on, press Box Office. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.
You can only record the event by using this method.
To book online
There is no surcharge for online bookings.
Watch Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday September 25, live on Sky Sports Box Office.