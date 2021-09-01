Josh Taylor sends spiteful warning to Jack Catterall: 'I've always known that I am a better fighter than him'

Josh Taylor to fight Jack Catterall in Scotland on December 18, live on Sky Sports. Taylor says about Catterall: "I always knew that I could beat him with no problems. I've always known that I am a better fighter than him."

James Dielhenn

Senior Boxing Journalist @JamesDielhenn

Wednesday 1 September 2021 18:03, UK

Remember this KO by Josh Taylor on his US debut?

Josh Taylor has warned that challenger Jack Catterall "hasn't overly impressed me" ahead of their all-British world-title clash.

Undisputed super-lightweight champion Taylor will put his belts and status as Britain's most accomplished fighter at stake against Catterall on December 18, live on Sky Sports, in his homecoming to Scotland at The SSE Hydro.

Taylor told Sky Sports about Catterall: "I've known him and been watching him for a long time.

Josh Taylor
Image: Josh Taylor is the undisputed super-lightweight champion

"At one point he was above me in the rankings and was knocking on the door for a world title.

"I always knew that I could beat him with no problems.

"I've always known that I am a better fighter than him.

"He's 26-0 - he has beaten every fighter put in front of him, done everything that has been asked of him.

Sky Sports announces a new generation of boxing coverage with promotional companies Top Rank and Boxxer, revealing an exciting schedule ahead.

"He has put in decent performances but nothing that really impresses me.

"After every fight he says: 'I wasn't at my best but I got a few rounds in'. He hasn't overly impressed me but I do see a very good fighter.

"He is very savvy, very skilful and he knows his way around the ring."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 22: Jose Ramirez(L) and Josh Taylor(R) exchange punches during their fight for the Undisputed junior welterweight championship at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on May 22, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images).
Image: Taylor beat Ramirez in Las Vegas for divisional supremacy

Lancashire southpaw Catterall is the mandatory challenger for Taylor and will head towards the vociferous atmosphere in Glasgow with an upset in mind.

Taylor beat Jose Ramirez with every super-lightweight belt at stake, concluding a spectacular run that saw him win the World Boxing Super Series by also beating previously undefeated world champions Regis Prograis and Ivan Baranchyk.

He said about returning to Scotland: "I can't wait for the homecoming. I haven't boxed in Scotland for nearly three years - the last one was Baranchyk.

Sky Sports Boxing
Image: Sky Sports Boxing's new era

"I've had my greatest successes in Glasgow - the Commonwealths, a couple of big fights, the first world title."

Taylor said about his dream of fighting at Edinburgh Castle: "I really hope so. They have had golf exhibitions, they have had Madonna!

"My football team, Hibernian, want me at their training ground and want me to have a big fight at their ground."

