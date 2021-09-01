Josh Taylor sends spiteful warning to Jack Catterall: 'I've always known that I am a better fighter than him'

Josh Taylor has warned that challenger Jack Catterall "hasn't overly impressed me" ahead of their all-British world-title clash.
Undisputed super-lightweight champion Taylor will put his belts and status as Britain's most accomplished fighter at stake against Catterall on December 18, live on Sky Sports, in his homecoming to Scotland at The SSE Hydro.
Taylor told Sky Sports about Catterall: "I've known him and been watching him for a long time.
Buy BOXXER tickets here!
Tickets are from only £40 for The SSE Arena, Wembley and Utilita Arena, Newcastle
"At one point he was above me in the rankings and was knocking on the door for a world title.
"I always knew that I could beat him with no problems.
Trending
- Raikkonen to retire from Formula 1
- Arsenal push reset button but Arteta needs quick fix
- Vardy re-brands his New York football club
- Neville's transfer Deadline Day verdict
- How much did your club spend?
- Wan-Bissaka pleads guilty to three driving offences
- Why have Liverpool not spent more this summer?
- Premier League summer transfers: Club by club
- Chelsea charged by FA over Liverpool protests
- FREE LIVE STREAM: Transfer Deadline Day!
"I've always known that I am a better fighter than him.
"He's 26-0 - he has beaten every fighter put in front of him, done everything that has been asked of him.
"He has put in decent performances but nothing that really impresses me.
"After every fight he says: 'I wasn't at my best but I got a few rounds in'. He hasn't overly impressed me but I do see a very good fighter.
"He is very savvy, very skilful and he knows his way around the ring."
Lancashire southpaw Catterall is the mandatory challenger for Taylor and will head towards the vociferous atmosphere in Glasgow with an upset in mind.
Taylor beat Jose Ramirez with every super-lightweight belt at stake, concluding a spectacular run that saw him win the World Boxing Super Series by also beating previously undefeated world champions Regis Prograis and Ivan Baranchyk.
He said about returning to Scotland: "I can't wait for the homecoming. I haven't boxed in Scotland for nearly three years - the last one was Baranchyk.
"I've had my greatest successes in Glasgow - the Commonwealths, a couple of big fights, the first world title."
Taylor said about his dream of fighting at Edinburgh Castle: "I really hope so. They have had golf exhibitions, they have had Madonna!
"My football team, Hibernian, want me at their training ground and want me to have a big fight at their ground."
Sky Sports Boxing schedule
September 11
Oscar Valdez vs Robson Conceicao - WBC super-featherweight title
September 25 - Sky Sports Box Office
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk - IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles
Lawrence Okolie vs Dilan Prasovic - WBO cruiserweight title
October 2
Chris Eubank Jr vs Sven Elbir
David Avanesyan vs Liam Taylor - European welterweight title
Richard Riakpohre vs Krzysztof Twardowski
Mikael Lawal vs Steven Ward
October 16
Savannah Marshall vs Lolita Muzeya - WBO middleweight title
Hughie Fury vs Christian Hammer
October 24
Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson - WBO super-featherweight title
November 6
BOXXER tournament
December 18
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title