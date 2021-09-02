Chris Eubank Jr says Gennadiy Golovkin has already 'shown interest' in a world title fight that would be 'an epic war'

Chris Eubank Jr has revealed that Gennadiy Golovkin's team have 'shown interest' in a world title fight, with the British contender eager to secure 'an epic war.'

Eubank Jr will stay on course for a world title shot if he defeats Sven Elbir at SSE Wembley Arena on Saturday October 2, live on Sky Sports.

The 31-year-old is targeting a massive clash with IBF champion Golovkin, which could take place after Eubank Jr receives a WBA mandatory title fight later this year.

Image: Sky Sports Boxing's new era

"With what's happened with the interim titles being taken away, now we're being made mandatory challengers for the super belts or the regular belts, so yeah we're pushing for those fights now," Eubank Jr told Sky Sports.

"By the end of the year, I will 100 per cent be fighting for a world title and winning one."

Ryota Murata holds the WBA 'super' title, while Erislandy Lara is also recognised as a WBA champion.

Image: Golovkin is a fearsome middleweight KO artist

"I want the top dog. I want the main belt, the superior belt," said Eubank Jr.

"Murata is the fight that would make the most sense and the one that we're going to push for."

Golovkin is yet to return since retaining his IBF belt with a seventh-round stoppage of Kamil Szeremeta.

But Eubank Jr says he has been singled out as a potential opponent for the Kazakh star.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports announces a new generation of boxing coverage with promotional companies Top Rank and Boxxer, revealing an exciting schedule ahead

"The fight already entices them, they've been in contact with us," Eubank Jr told Sky Sports. "They've shown interest, so if I can get a world title, then that fight is as good as done.

"There's been interest shown in a future fight. It has to be [inevitable].

"He's a world champion and I am the No 1 contender. I'm the most exciting fighter in the weight division. I'm the fighter that the fans want to see in with these guys, so it has to happen.

"I've been visualising it for years and I know how to beat him. I've just got to get the opportunity and it's coming.

"The styles that me and him have, it can't be anything short of an epic war.

"He doesn't know how to fight going backwards and I don't know how to stop throwing punches.

"You put those two styles together and you're in for a legendary boxing match."

Sky Sports and @BOXXER have announced an exciting new schedule of UK shows and you can purchase tickets from 10am on Thursday September 2. — Sky Sports (@SkySports) September 1, 2021

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

September 11

Oscar Valdez vs Robson Conceicao - WBC super-featherweight title

September 25 - Sky Sports Box Office

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk - IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles

Lawrence Okolie vs Dilan Prasovic - WBO cruiserweight title

October 2

Chris Eubank Jr vs Sven Elbir

David Avanesyan vs Liam Taylor - European welterweight title

Richard Riakpohre vs Krzysztof Twardowski

Mikael Lawal vs Steven Ward

October 16

Savannah Marshall vs Lolita Muzeya - WBO middleweight title

Hughie Fury vs Christian Hammer

October 24

Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson - WBO super-featherweight title

November 6

BOXXER tournament

December 18

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title