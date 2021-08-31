Shakur Stevenson to challenge Jamel Herring for WBO super-featherweight title on October 24, live on Sky Sports

Shakur Stevenson will bid for a world championship in a second division by taking on Jamel Herring in the early hours of October 24 in Atlanta, live on Sky Sports.

The undefeated and prodigious Stevenson will challenge for Herring's WBO super-featherweight title in a grudge match after months of back-and-forth trash talk.

Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of Muhammad Ali, will be in his second professional fight on the undercard.

Ali Walsh impressively won his pro debut via knockout earlier this month.

Duke Ragan will be in action for the first time since winning an Olympic silver medal too. Troy Isley will also feature.

But the night will be headlined by Stevenson, a former world featherweight champion, who is regarded as one of US boxing's top talents.

Aged 24, he is undefeated in his first 16 fights since winning an Olympic silver medal.

Herring, a former US Marine, is 11 years older but is on a red-hot run of form.

In his most recent fight Herring knocked down and defeated Carl Frampton who retired afterwards.

"We are thrilled to be back in Atlanta with a spectacular card headlined by a super-featherweight championship grudge match between a veteran champion and one of the sport's supreme young talents," said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

"And with names like Ali Walsh, Ragan and Isley on the undercard, Atlanta's great fight fans will see many of the sport's most promising up-and-comers."

Herring said: "2021 has been good to me so far. I started the year with a big fight and a major win over Frampton.

"I look forward to finishing out the year the same way I started it, not only with another huge victory, but as a world champion. I have nothing else to say. I'm focused on October 24 and the fourth title defence of my WBO belt."

Stevenson said: "Jamel had to fight me, or he would've been stripped of his world title. I boxed him into a corner, and I am going to take his world title in devastating fashion on October 24.

"I can't wait to fight in front of the amazing fans in Atlanta. Trust me, you are going to see a show, and I will become a two-weight world champion."