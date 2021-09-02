Richard Riakporhe wants 'world domination' and plans to reignite cruiserweight career with a ruthless KO

Richard Riakporhe wants 'world domination' on his return to the cruiserweight division and says he could knock out his next opponent in the 'first second.'
The unbeaten contender is back in action against Krzysztof Twardowski on the Eubank Jr vs Elbir bill at The SSE Arena, Wembley on October 2, live on Sky Sports.
A serious hand injury led to Riakporhe's lengthy absence from the ring, just when he was within striking distance of a world title shot after wins over Chris Billam-Smith and Tommy McCarthy.
"My stock has gone up because the guys [former opponents] have gone on to fight for European titles and win," Riakporhe told Sky Sports News.
"Chris Billam-Smith and Tommy McCarthy. It just shows the levels.
"Now everybody has been asking - where is Richard Riakporhe? I've been receiving thousands of messages all over social media and they just want to know what is going on.
"They thought I had retired, but we're working in silence, me and [trainer] Angel Fernandez at Loughborough University, and we just want to create our legacy.
"We're not here to make up numbers, we're here to put in this work and get these titles. That's all we want - world domination."
British rival Lawrence Okolie defends his WBO belt against Dilan Prasovic on the same bill as Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur on September 25, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
Riakporhe is ready to fast-track his own career towards world title level, having linked up with new promotional team Boxxer, and firstly wants to deliver a ruthless victory over Twardowski next month.
"I don't know if I'm going to knock him out in the first second, or just go the distance and get my ring rust out of the window," said Riakporhe.
"I'm not too sure but all you can expect with me, it's going to be explosive. I train to knock people out, it's just that simple.
"My aim is to be the world unified champion in 12-18 months from now.
"It's a big ask, but I know I can do it. I definitely know I can do it, because in 11 fights I've captured the British, [I'm] undefeated. I've beat four people in the top 10 in the cruiserweight division."
