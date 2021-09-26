Anthony Joshua defeat to Oleksandr Usyk: What went wrong? How can AJ win a rematch? The experts' verdicts....

Johnny Nelson

Joshua has surprised us before. When he lost to Ruiz Jr everybody said: 'That's it, he's done, he is totally exposed'.

But he has the thinking capacity to devise a game-plan.

He has to devise a completely different game-plan here. He tried to out-box a very good boxer.

Now he has to out-bash a very good boxer.

I'm trying to work out what other option he has.

He needs to start letting go of the right hand. Let it go like it's a jab. There needs to be fluidity in his work in both hands.

He will look back at the successes and what he neglected to do. He needs to be smart. Because he gave this guy too much space.

Spencer Oliver

Tactically, he got the fight wrong. He tried to out-box the boxer.

He needed to be bullish early on. Stamp his authority, use his size and power and explosiveness that makes him Anthony Joshua.

But we didn't see that.

We said: 'Don't let Usyk get into a rhythm' but that's what we saw.

What has he learned from this? He can't out-box Usyk who is supreme in that department. His boxing skills are incredible.

Joshua has to go back to the old Anthony Joshua who beat Charles Martin and Dillian Whyte, who rolls the dice.

Chris Eubank Jr

No. He is a career professional. He has been in the game long enough to know what to do, with or without his trainer.

That's not an excuse he will use.

It just wasn't his night. You can't win them all.

The only fighter I can think of who won them all was Floyd Mayweather!

You take your losses and come back stronger. That's exactly what he is going to do.

Josh Taylor

It was an absolutely brilliant performance. Usyk outclassed Joshua, out-manoeuvred him, out-boxed him and sometimes even out-fought him.

He was close to getting the stoppage in the 12th round.

It was a massive statement. He is a brilliant fighter.

I said before the fight that I wouldn't be surprised if Usyk got the win and got the stoppage, and he almost did, because he's got the talent and the skill.

He has proved that he belongs up there with the best of them.

