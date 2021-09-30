Chris Eubank Jr on Anatoli Muratov's stoppage threat: I've 'never been knocked out' even by heavyweights

Chris Eubank Jr has warned opponent Anatoli Muratov that even heavyweights have failed to knock him out during sparring.
Eubank Jr headlines Sky Sports Boxing's first event alongside promoters BOXXER on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm.
His rival Muratov has two stoppage wins this year already and signalled his intention to cause an upset, but Eubank Jr hit back: "One thing I know about myself is the chin. It doesn't move for anybody.
"I've sparred heavyweights and never been knocked out.
"So this guy will have a rough night."
Eubank Jr is targeting elite fighters like Gennadiy Golovkin towards the end of 2021 if he can explosively return this weekend.
"A good performance on Saturday then right back into the ring in December," he said.
"When I get through this man we're onto big names and world titles."
Muratov is a short-notice replacement opponent but Eubank Jr promised it will not thwart him: "The preparation is done. I've only seen five minutes of this guy box. I don't have a game plan for this man because of the late change. I'll deal with him on the night."
Eubank Jr has suffered with Covid-19 and lost his brother in a difficult year so far. He said: "It will be interesting to see how these past few months have affected me and if it changes what I do in the ring."
Muratov warned: "My plan is to spoil his plan."
Liam Taylor refused to give David Avanesyan any credit for his standout win over Josh Kelly, ahead of their European welterweight title fight.
Taylor said: "I believe that Kelly was a really good amateur but, as a professional, hasn't grasped it yet. He gassed after a few rounds. David broke him down and I'd do the same thing."
He added about challenging Avanesyan: "I'll fight anyone. David is a world-class fighter."
Avanesyan insisted about being avoided: "This is not my problem and not my fault."
Richard Riakporhe will make his return against Krzysztof Twardowski and is promising a knockout.
Riakporhe said about watching Chris Billam-Smith and Tommy McCarthy, who he has already beaten, contest a European title: "It has motivated me even more. Rivals push us to do more. We can't take our eyes off the ball.
"They are doing well which shows the calibre of fighter that I am, because I ran through them like a hot knife through butter."
Germaine Brown said about fighting Jamal Le Doux: "I've got the skills and power to do it.
"From what I've seen of him, he's very skilful but I'm a level above him.
"Once I find the openings, I will stop him."
BOXXER founder Ben Shalom said about promoting his first show on Sky Sports: "We are going back to what Sky did best and that's build serious superstars it the sports - 'Prince' Naseem Hamed, Ricky Hatton, Lennox Lewis, David Haye.
"That's what we want to start doing. It's a new era.
"We want to build stars."
