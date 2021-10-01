Chris Eubank Jr wears Superman gloves and warns: 'I'm going for the knockout' in 'devastating fashion'

Chris Eubank Jr headlines against Anatoli Muratov on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, in the first Sky Sports Boxing event of a new era alongside BOXXER

James Dielhenn

Senior Boxing Journalist @JamesDielhenn

Friday 1 October 2021 14:33, UK

Chris Eubank Jr says he is entering the most exciting chapter of his career

Chris Eubank Jr looked in sensational shape and vowed to perform like "an absolute barbarian" in his comeback fight.

Image: Eubank Jr wore Superman gloves!

Eubank Jr will face Anatoli Muratov on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm, in the first event promoted by BOXXER alongside Sky Sports Boxing.

He wore Superman gloves and weighed in at 163lbs before insisting that his legendary trainer Roy Jones Jr had taught him: "Being an absolute barbarian."

Image: Eubank Jr was in sensational shape
Image: Eubank Jr fights Muratov, Saturday, live on Sky Sports

Eubank Jr warned his rival: "I'm going for the knockout, as always.

"I'm going in there to make a statement by taking this guy out in devastating fashion.

"Once the bell goes I'm in my element.

"I've watched this guy, studied him, I know how to beat him. I know his weaknesses and his strengths."

European champion David Avanesyan and his challenger Liam Taylor both made the welterweight limit.

Richard Riakporhe looked in phenomenal condition while weighing in at cruiserweight to fight Krzysztof Twardowski.

Riakporhe is unbeaten in 11 with eight knockouts despite being in a series of 50-50 fights throughout his career.

He said: "Expect fireworks tomorrow - KO within six."

Joe Pigford hit the super-welterweight limit and will fight Isaac Aryee, while Mikael Lawal and Benoit Huber were inside the cruiserweight limit.

Ebonie Jones said ahead of her pro debut: "I might look a bit girly but I'm not when I'm in the ring. I'm aggressive, an exciting fighter to watch. People might look at me and doubt me but I'll change their minds."

Germaine Brown and Jamal Le Doux both hit the super-middleweight limit.

Brown said: "I'm smarter, faster, stronger."

Le Doux said: "Whether it's boxing or a fight I'm ready for whatever needs to be done."

