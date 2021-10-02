Chris Eubank Jr versus Anatoli Muratov is off with David Avanesyan's European title fight topping tonight's bill

Chris Eubank Jr versus Anatoli Muratov will now not take place at SSE Arena, Wembley tonight.

Sky Sports Saturday Fight Night proceeds with a packed card featuring European title clash between Avanesyan and Taylor, English Title Eliminator between Germaine Brown and Jamal Le Doux, plus stars Richard Riakporhe and Ebonie Jones.

Muratov is unable to fight in tonight's bout with Eubank Jr after the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) raised concerns over pre-fight medicals.

With the health and safety of our boxers being of paramount concern and the remaining time frame allowing no possibility of finding a replacement opponent of suitable quality, the bout has been cancelled and Eubank will not be appearing on tonight’s card.

Image: David Avanesyan defends his European title against Liam Taylor in the main event

The highly-anticipated European Welterweight Championship fight between David Avanesyan and Manchester’s Liam Taylor has been elevated to the top of the stacked card which includes the English Super-Middleweight title eliminator between Germaine Brown and Jamal Le Doux; the exciting return of Britain’s most exciting cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe; the pro-debut of elite amateur Ebonie Jones; the return of cruiserweight talent Mikael Lawal; dynamite-punching Joe Pigford; rising middleweight star Linus Udofia; hotly-tipped super bantamweight prospect Alireza Ghadiri and undefeated Flyweight Harvey Horn.

“Obviously we are all disappointed that Chris Eubank Jr. can no longer compete on tonight’s card, but it is important to make the right decision in the interests of fighters’ health and safety. We’re grateful to the British Board of Boxing Control for the standards they employ to protect that,” said BOXXER’s Ben Shalom.

“My thoughts go out to Chris, who has had a very difficult time lately. He will come back stronger and remains a key figure in Sky Sports plans. Chris will be returning with a big fight in the next few weeks.

Image: Richard Riakporhe has vowed to deliver another dramatic victory

“Tonight’s card remains stacked with great fights from top to bottom, including the European Welterweight Championship bout in the main event, the English Super-Middleweight Title Eliminator bout between Germaine Brown and Jamal Ledoux and the return of top cruiserweight prospect Richard Riakporhe.”

Adam Smith, Sky Sports Head of Boxing, said, “I feel very strongly that first and foremost, the health and safety of all fighters is paramount.

“We’re hugely disappointed for Chris Eubank Jr, who has a big role to play in our new era on Sky Sports Boxing, and he will return on one of our shows in the coming weeks.

Image: Ebonie Jones (left) makes her professional debut against Vaida Masiokaite

“David Avanesyan now tops tonight’s action-packed bill with his European title fight and we’ll bring you some of the most exciting talent in British boxing, with Richard Riakporhe, Ebonie Jones, and Germaine Brown all receiving their chance to shine on Sky Sports.”

Kalle Sauerland, Head of Global Boxing at Wasserman, said "It is an extremely unfortunate situation for Chris. However, the health and safety of boxers is always our number one concern and at this late stage it wasn’t possible to find a suitable replacement.

“I know Chris was looking forward to fighting tonight at The SSE Arena, Wembley and starring as the new face of Sky Sports Boxing. We are already in discussions regarding a new date for Chris and fans can expect to see him back in the ring very soon.”

Watch Avanesyan vs Taylor on an action-packed bill, from 7.30pm on Sky Sports