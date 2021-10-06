Frank Sanchez can 'steal spotlight' from Tyson Fury in Las Vegas, says the heavyweight's co-manager Mike Borao

Frank Sanchez can 'steal the spotlight' from Tyson Fury when the Cuban heavyweight seeks a career-best win this weekend, says co-manager Mike Borao.

The unbeaten 29-year-old collides with rival contender Efe Ajagba on the undercard for Fury's third WBC title fight against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

Sanchez trains alongside Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and has vowed to emulate the success of the Mexican star.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tyson Fury has dismissed Deontay Wilder's 'mind games' ahead of Saturday's fight

"Frank can steal the spotlight with an explosive win over Efe Ajagba, most definitely," said Mike Borao who guides the career of Sanchez with fellow co-manager Lupe Valencia.

"The reason we made this fight is because Frank is faster and technically superior by miles.

"As the boxing community saw, Usyk's skill and speed won over Joshua's strength and power. Usyk was a bad style for Joshua.

Image: The 'Cuban Flash' trains alongside Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

"Similarly, Frank is a bad style for Ajagba. That said, of course there is always danger against a big puncher like Ajagba, but Frank is seeking Canelo type greatness.

"In order to be great, you have to take tough fights like these. However, I expect Frank to minimise the danger and neutralise Ajagba's power in similar fashion as Usyk did against Joshua."

Sanchez sits at no 11 in the WBC rankings, while Ajagba is a few places ahead at No 8, and the winner could be strongly positioned to challenge the winner of Fury-Wilder 3 in the near future.

Image: Efe Ajagba is also undefeated in 15 fights

But Borao told Sky Sports: "It would be a big mistake to look past Ajagba.

"Frank's training camp for this fight was gruelling, so he is well prepared and looking forward to the fight.

"Regarding the future, of course a win will put him on the shortlist of potential title challengers.

"Frank is very close, but we will plot the final course with Al Haymon and PBC after he brings home a big win on October 9!"