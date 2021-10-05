Tyson Fury 'doesn't care' if Deontay Wilder stays silent at their press conference and insists 'mind games don't work!'

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder's mind games 'don't work' and has shrugged off suggestions that his American rival will stay silent in their final press conference.

Fury will be reunited with Wilder, in front of the watching media on Wednesday, ahead of their WBC heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas this weekend.

The American refused to utter another word after a brief opening speech at a previous press conference, but Fury insists Wilder is unable to unsettle him ahead of their trilogy clash.

"I don't care what they do. None of my business," Fury told Sky Sports.

"I keep my own business to myself and I don't really care what that big dosser does, nothing.

"I don't care what he does. If he talks or he doesn't. It doesn't make any difference to me.

"Mind games don't work with me anyway."

Wilder has been working with new head trainer Malik Scott, who has predicted that the Alabama man will avenge his stoppage defeat in their second fight with a stunning knockout.

But Fury, a two-time world champion with a 31-fight unbeaten record, has warned Wilder that he will dictate the final result.

Image: Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round of their second fight

"I don't think it matters, what he does, because it's not about him, it's about me, what I do," he said.

"It wouldn't matter if he ran around the ring in a circle, if he comes forward throwing bombs.

"It doesn't make any difference. When we're in there, I'll adjust to whatever it is on the night and what he's going to do.

"Winning is winning. An inch or a mile. I'll take a knockout or I'll take a points victory.

"It doesn't matter, as long as you get the win, you move on to the next one."