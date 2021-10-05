Oleksandr Usyk showed 'brilliance' against Anthony Joshua but I'll become a future champion, says Frazer Clarke

Frazer Clarke firmly believes he can become a future world heavyweight champion, despite witnessing Oleksandr Usyk's "brilliance" against Anthony Joshua.

Clarke is expected to announce the start of his professional career after claiming a super-heavyweight bronze medal at this summer's Tokyo Olympics.

The 30-year-old has already studied two of the elite fighters in his new division as he was ringside for Usyk's masterful points win over Joshua at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"It definitely whets the appetite. They are two fantastic fighters," Clarke told Sky Sports News.

"AJ, seeing what he's done in the last few years, he's took boxing to the next level.

"To see the brilliance of Usyk as well. It really showed me a few things. You've got to be really good. To be the world heavyweight champion now, you've got to be very good.

"I think now it's about concentrating, getting back in the gym. Working on my game.

"If I listen to the right people, and do the right things, then I don't see any reason why that can't be me."

Clarke suffered nasty cuts during the Olympic tournament, which severely hampered his attempt to win gold.

But he still hopes to make his debut in the paid ranks before the end of this year.

Image: Frazer Clarke celebrated medal success at the Olympics

"I'm excited," he said. "It's something I've thought about a long time and obviously everyone knows my ambition was the Olympic Games.

"I've been there now, got my medal, and I'm in the process of talking to a few people. Thinking about the next steps.

"Undecided at the minute, but I'm getting close to a final decision and hopefully I can get back in the ring soon.

"Walking into that [Tottenham Hotspur] stadium really gave me that new ambition. That's where you want to be eventually.

"I'd like to be back in this year. Everyone knows I got the bad cuts.

"Fingers crossed, I'm speaking to the doctors weekly now. They are observing me and they are assuring me that I will be good to go in no time."