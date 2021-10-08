Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder were at their career heaviest for third world heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder were at their career-heaviest as they weighed in for their third WBC heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas this weekend.

WBC champion Fury tipped the scales at 19st 7lbs (277lbs), five pounds more than for his rematch victory last February, while Wilder came in at 238lbs, an extra seven pounds since his seventh-round stoppage loss.

The bitter rivals have been kept apart all week and they were again denied a pre-fight face-off, but Fury did deliver a fiery pre-fight warning to the American ahead of their trilogy clash in Las Vegas.

Image: The American also weighed in at his career-heaviest

Asked about the extra weight, Fury said: "It means total obliteration of a dosser.

"Total annihilation. That's what it means to me."

Wilder insisted that the extra pounds would help him cope with the physical challenge posed by Fury's superior size.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The heavyweight rivals had also traded insults at their final press conference

"The weight just came on," said Wilder.

"I'm bench pressing a little over 350[lbs], so whatever his weight comes in, I can lay on my back and lift him.

"It won't be none of that rushing me and putting all his weight on me, and different things like that. But most of all, we just want to have fun."

Wilder has been embroiled in a prolonged feud with the British star, but admitted that he needed to regain his composure when the first bell rings at the T-Mobile Arena.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wilder says the trilogy clash will be a 'defining moment' in his career

"Calmness is the key to the storm," said Wilder.

"I know that when I'm not calm, my mind is cloudy, so when your mind is cloudy it allows you to make bad decisions.

"But when you're calm, you weather the storm. When you're calm, you're able to see certain things and you're able to decide, make great decisions. I'm looking to be calm this fight, so I can make the great decision, so I can show the people what I'm all about.

"We have rejuvenated myself, we reinvented myself. Redemption is upon us and I can't wait to show the world what I'm all about.

"I'm reintroducing myself to the world as Deontay Wilder."