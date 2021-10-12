Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury? 'After Usyk defeats Anthony Joshua' again, says his promoter

Oleksandr Usyk is plotting a fight with Tyson Fury after facing Anthony Joshua again, his promoter has revealed.

Fury's brilliant win over Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight extended his WBC championship reign, a fortnight after Usyk won the IBF, WBA and WBO belts from Anthony Joshua.

The new undisputed heavyweight title collision would be between undefeated duo Fury and Usyk.

Image: Usyk will rematch Joshua then target Fury

"It will be after Usyk defeats AJ in the rematch," his promoter Alexander Krassyuk told Sky Sports.

Joshua has triggered a rematch clause and is set to fight Usyk again in early-2022.

"I've watched the fight, analysed my preparations and identified my mistakes," Joshua has said. "I've learned my lesson."

Usyk already has one eye on a fight with Fury which would unequivocally decide the heavyweight division's No 1.

Asked if Usyk was impressed by Fury's dismantling of Wilder, his promoter Krassyuk said: "He was. And he was impressed with how the boxers fought without showing boxing skills. They were trying to [badly hurt] each other."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dillian Whyte says he wants to fight Tyson Fury next

Fury has also been targeted by Dillian Whyte, who will establish himself as the WBC mandatory challenger if he overcomes Otto Wallin on October 30.

Wallin, the Swedish southpaw, previously gave Fury a difficult fight by inflicting a massive cut.

Whyte told Sky Sports about chasing a first world title fight: "Hopefully now the WBC forces my position and Fury has no choice.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hughie Fury is targeting a world title - he fights on Saturday, live on Sky Sports

"It's a massive British fight, a major fight for Britain.

"Fury is an unpredictable man who might say: 'I am done!'

"I hope we can make a fight when I get past Wallin.

"But Fury is a difficult guy to plan.

"I haven't heard a word from him about making a fight."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Carl Froch says he would not be surprised if Tyson Fury retired

Sky Sports' Carl Froch had wondered if Fury might opt to hang up his gloves after concluding his epic trilogy with Wilder.

"There is nothing left for him to do," Froch said.

"I wouldn't be surprised if he retired. Depending upon how much he loves the sport, and how much he wants to go in there and do it all again, I wouldn't be surprised if Fury says: 'I have done my bit and now I am finished'."

