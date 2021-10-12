Artur Beterbiev to fight Marcus Browne in a world light-heavyweight title defence on December 17, live on Sky Sports

Knockout artist Artur Beterbiev will fight Marcus Browne in a defence of his IBF and WBC light-heavyweight championships at the Bell Centre in Montreal on December 17, live on Sky Sports.
Russia's Beterbiev is undefeated in 16 fights and has an ominous 100 percent KO ratio.
Browne, a US 2012 Olympian, has won 24 of his 25.
"Artur Beterbiev has built a tremendous fanbase in Montreal, and we wanted to give him the opportunity to defend his titles in his adopted hometown," said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.
"Marcus Browne is a worthy mandatory challenger, a big southpaw with a high boxing IQ. But I believe Artur is the world's premier light-heavyweight and, as usual, will end the fight before the final bell."
Trending
- One arrest after Hungary fans clash with police at Wembley
- Usyk reveals plan to hunt down Fury
- Merson on his documentary: I just wanted to help one person
- World Cup 2022 Euro Qualifiers: State of play
- Bruce takes Newcastle training as he edges towards exit
- Varane out for 'few weeks' with groin injury
- Wijnaldum: Situation at PSG is not what I wanted
- When can England qualify for the World Cup?
- UEFA sets out Euro 2028 host bidding process
- Turkish GP Driver Ratings
Beterbiev said: "I want to thank Bob Arum and Yvon Michel for bringing this event to Montreal. It's been a dream of mine to defend my titles in front of the fans who have supported me my entire pro career.
"I look forward to defending my titles in dominant fashion."
Browne said: "This is the moment in my life that I've been waiting for and I'm ready to take advantage of it.
"I know exactly what I have to do to take the titles from Beterbiev and that's what I'm going to do.
"Beterbiev is the most avoided champion out there. He's a great fighter, doesn't make a lot of mistakes and is super strong. But I'm the better fighter and I'm here to show that come December 17. So, to my fans, know that I'm back and I'm here to stay. No controversial losses, no distractions, just straight work."
Undefeated light flyweight contender Kim Clavel will challenge for the WBC title, while former IBF super-welterweight world champion Marie-Eve Dicaire will attempt to regain her crown. Full details regarding the Clavel and Dicaire fights will be announced shortly.
Sky Sports Boxing schedule
October 16 - Top Rank in San Diego
Emanuel Navarette vs Joet Gonzalez - WBO featherweight title
October 16 - BOXXER in Newcastle
Savannah Marshall vs Lolita Muzeya - WBO middleweight title
Hughie Fury vs Christian Hammer
Chris Eubank Jr vs Wanik Awidjan
Lewis Ritson vs Hank Lundy
October 24 - Top Rank in Atlanta
Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson - WBO super-featherweight title
October 31 - Top Rank in New York
Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas
November 6 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche - IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles
November 6 - BOXXER in Liverpool
November 20 - BOXXER in London
Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola
Caroline Dubois professional debut
November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title
December 11 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey
December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal
Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles
December 18 - Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title