Hughie Fury was fired-up after Christian Hammer face-off: 'We will see how long he lasts'

Hughie Fury insisted he will prove himself as being "a different class" to Christian Hammer after their tense head-to-head.
Fury's heavyweight fight with Hammer is on Saturday in Newcastle, live on Sky Sports, alongside Chris Eubank Jr's return and Savannah Marshall's world title defence.
The younger cousin of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury had been taunted this week by Hammer as "he's a Fury - but he's not Tyson!"
Hughie was fired up at Friday's weigh-in, where he weighed 17st 7lbs, sharing a few strained words with his opponent on the scales before shadow-boxing for the crowd.
"I don't care what he's got to bring or say," Hughie Fury said.
"At the end of the day we're going to fight. Tomorrow, Newcastle will be entertained!
"I am looking for it. Let's get ready to rumble!
"I am a different class and you'll see that in the ring.
"Whatever he has got to bring? It will be entertaining, it will be fireworks.
"We will see how long he lasts."
Rugged veteran Hammer will be a stern test of Hughie's capabilities - the German visitor has previously been stopped by Tyson Fury.
Hammer has also gone the distance with Luis Ortiz, Alexander Povetkin and Tony Yoka.
But Hughie Fury, now 27 having first challenged for a world title at 22, believes that he is entering his prime.
"It's a different ball game now. It was a man against a boy before," Hughie said. "People are going to see."
Sky Sports Boxing schedule
October 16 - Top Rank in San Diego
Emanuel Navarrete vs Joet Gonzalez - WBO featherweight title
October 16 - BOXXER in Newcastle
Savannah Marshall vs Lolita Muzeya - WBO middleweight title
Hughie Fury vs Christian Hammer
Chris Eubank Jr vs Wanik Awdijan
October 24 - Top Rank in Atlanta
Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson - WBO super-featherweight title
October 31 - Top Rank in New York
Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas
November 6 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche - IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles
November 6 - BOXXER in Liverpool
November 20 - BOXXER in London
Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola
Caroline Dubois professional debut
November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title
December 11 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey
December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal
Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles
December 18 - Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title