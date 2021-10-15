Savannah Marshall tells homecoming crowd: 'I will be keeping the title in the north-east'

Savannah Marshall warned Lolita Muzeya that "I can box, I can fight" and vowed that her world championship would remain in the UK.

𝘞𝘐𝘓𝘓 𝘛𝘏𝘌 𝘚𝘛𝘙𝘌𝘈𝘒 𝘊𝘖𝘕𝘛𝘐𝘕𝘜𝘌... 💥@Savmarshall1 is hunting a seventh straight stoppage win 🧨🧨



📺 Saturday 7.30pm | @SkySportsBoxing | @boxxer pic.twitter.com/xGhIHhdzxr — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 15, 2021

Marshall's WBO middleweight title is at stake in Newcastle on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, alongside Chris Eubank Jr's return and Hughie Fury's heavyweight battle.

Hartlepool's Marshall told the buoyant crowd at Friday's weigh-in: "I'm looking forward to it. It's an honour to headline.

"I will be keeping the title in the north-east."

Image: Marshall's challenger is undefeated in 16

Marshall is undefeated in 10 and is seeking her seventh consecutive knockout but is wary of her challenger.

"I expect a tough fight," Marshall said. "She hasn't come here just to make up the numbers.

"I expect her to come flying out of the blocks.

"I can box, I can fight, I can go forwards, I can go on the back foot. So I'm really confident."

Zambia's Muzeya told the north-east crowd: "I don't care whether she's from here!

"I know she is going to give me a good fight but I know what I'm capable of.

"Victory will belong to Lolita!"

Image: Marshall is on a collision course with Claressa Shields

Marshall is on a collision course with her long-time rival Claressa Shields, the American who became an undisputed champion in two divisions after winning back-to-back Olympic gold medals.

They are both signed to BOXXER, Sky Sports Boxing's promoter, so the biggest women's boxing match ever could be a step closer if Marshall retains her belt on Saturday.

"I know I will beat Claressa. And I know I will beat Lolita," Marshall previously said. "But saying it and doing it are different things.

"Lolita is in my way. I'll get shot of her and crack back on with Claressa."

Image: Live on Sky Sports on Saturday - Chris Eubank Jr, Savannah Marshall, Hughie Fury

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

October 16 - Top Rank in San Diego

Emanuel Navarrete vs Joet Gonzalez - WBO featherweight title

October 16 - BOXXER in Newcastle

Savannah Marshall vs Lolita Muzeya - WBO middleweight title

Hughie Fury vs Christian Hammer

Chris Eubank Jr vs Wanik Awdijan

October 24 - Top Rank in Atlanta

Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson - WBO super-featherweight title

October 31 - Top Rank in New York

Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas

November 6 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche - IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles

November 6 - BOXXER in Liverpool

November 20 - BOXXER in London

Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola

Caroline Dubois professional debut

November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title

December 11 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal

Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

December 18 - Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title