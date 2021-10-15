Chris Eubank Jr in feisty face-off with Wanik Awdijan: 'There will be more spite in my punches'

Chris Eubank Jr has warned that Wanik Awdijan is in for "a rough night" due to his trash talk as he builds towards a major fight later this year.
@ChrisEubankJr and Wanik Awdijan share verbals one final time, tomorrow it goes down
Saturday 7.30pm | Eubank Jr vs Awdijan
Eubank Jr fights on Saturday in Newcastle, live on Sky Sports, alongside Hughie Fury's heavyweight battle and Savannah Marshall's world title fight.
He stood with his hands on his hips during an intense face-off with Awdijan at Friday's weigh-in after a build-up littered with threats and insults.
"I had no ill feelings towards the guy until I saw what he was saying on social media," Eubank Jr said.
"Now there will be more spite in my punches on Saturday.

Get your kitchen appliances in to @ChrisEubankJr
Saturday 7.30pm | Eubank Jr vs Awdijan
"He has done this to himself.
"I always show respect to fighters. When they don't show respect back? That's when it is a rough night."
Eubank Jr is targeting a world middleweight championship and victory in Newcastle this weekend will propel him closer to his goal.
Awdijan, a German who has won 24 out of 25, stands in his way.
"He's ready," Eubank Jr said. "He's coming to cause the upset and I've got to do everything in my power to make sure he does not do that.
"I'm very excited, it has been a hell of a few weeks, I was supposed to fight two weeks ago.
"I'm in a big fight in December so wanted to be out this month so I can still make that date. Everything is on schedule.
"I just need to do the business on Saturday night."
