Chris Eubank Jr, Savannah Marshall, Hughie Fury: What time are they in the ring?

Savannah Marshall's headline fight is due to begin at approximately 9.30pm on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.
Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER's show in Newcastle begins at 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Arena.
Hughie Fury fights Christian Hammer in a heavyweight battle in the first fight of the broadcast, due at 7.40pm.
Chris Eubank Jr will then face Wanik Awdijan after days of trash talk and bad blood, set for 8.40pm.
Marshall's WBO middleweight title is on the line against Lolita Muzeya in the main event at 9.30pm.
Newcastle heavyweight Steve Robinson is in action against Reece Barlow after Marshall's main event.
What can I watch?
You can watch Georgia O'Connor and Bradley Rea featured in a live stream of the undercard on Sky Sports' website, Facebook and YouTube from 5pm.
Hughie Fury's fight will be live streamed on Sky Sports' website, Facebook and YouTube too.
Then join Viddal Riley on YouTube and Facebook as the popular social media star hosts a watchalong from ringside.
Sky Sports Boxing schedule
October 16 - Top Rank in San Diego
Emanuel Navarrete vs Joet Gonzalez - WBO featherweight title
October 16 - BOXXER in Newcastle
Savannah Marshall vs Lolita Muzeya - WBO middleweight title
Hughie Fury vs Christian Hammer
Chris Eubank Jr vs Wanik Awdijan
October 24 - Top Rank in Atlanta
Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson - WBO super-featherweight title
October 31 - Top Rank in New York
Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas
November 6 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche - IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles
November 6 - BOXXER in Liverpool
November 20 - BOXXER in London
Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola
Caroline Dubois professional debut
November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title
December 11 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey
December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal
Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles
December 18 - Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title