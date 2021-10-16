Chris Eubank Jr, Savannah Marshall, Hughie Fury: What time are they in the ring?

Savannah Marshall's headline fight is due to begin at approximately 9.30pm on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER's show in Newcastle begins at 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Arena.

Hughie Fury fights Christian Hammer in a heavyweight battle in the first fight of the broadcast, due at 7.40pm.

Chris Eubank Jr will then face Wanik Awdijan after days of trash talk and bad blood, set for 8.40pm.

Marshall's WBO middleweight title is on the line against Lolita Muzeya in the main event at 9.30pm.

Newcastle heavyweight Steve Robinson is in action against Reece Barlow after Marshall's main event.

What can I watch?

You can watch Georgia O'Connor and Bradley Rea featured in a live stream of the undercard on Sky Sports' website, Facebook and YouTube from 5pm.

Hughie Fury's fight will be live streamed on Sky Sports' website, Facebook and YouTube too.

Then join Viddal Riley on YouTube and Facebook as the popular social media star hosts a watchalong from ringside.

