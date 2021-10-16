Emanuel Navarrete outlasts Joet Gonzalez to retain world featherweight title by unanimous decision

Emanuel Navarrete came through his toughest test with a gutsy display of punch output to edge Joet Gonzalez by unanimous decision in their world title fight on Friday night in San Diego.

Navarrete clung onto his WBO featherweight belt after inflicting obvious damage to Gonzalez, but his challenger was still able to win rounds until the final bell brought their exciting clash to an end.

Gonzalez ended the fight with two awful cuts around both eyes, and significant swelling on his face.

Image: Navarrete has won 35 of his 36 fights

The first cut was inflicted in the third round when Navarrete's whirlwind of punches threatened to bring the fight to an early conclusion.

By the halfway mark, Navarrete was out-working his challenger. But Gonzalez stung him with a body shot in return.

Gonzalez, showing incredible willpower, made the final few rounds the most competitive of the night but it wasn't enough.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wanik Awdijan accused Chris Eubank Jr of being 'scared' to fight him, as the pair exchanged trash talk ahead of their bout on Saturday

The judges scored the fight in the defending champion's favour 118-110, 116-112, 116-112.

"Joet exceeded expectations, he is a great fighter," said Navarrete, who has now won 35 of his 36.

"It was a close fight but my conditioning was the difference between him and me.

"Without a doubt, I hurt him.

"But he kept coming back and he also hurt me.

"I will give him a rematch."

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

October 16 - BOXXER in Newcastle

Savannah Marshall vs Lolita Muzeya - WBO middleweight title

Hughie Fury vs Christian Hammer

Chris Eubank Jr vs Wanik Awdijan

October 24 - Top Rank in Atlanta

Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson - WBO super-featherweight title

October 31 - Top Rank in New York

Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas

November 6 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche - IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles

November 6 - BOXXER in Liverpool

November 20 - BOXXER in London

Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola

Caroline Dubois professional debut

November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title

December 11 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal

Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

December 18 - Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title