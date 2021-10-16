Emanuel Navarrete outlasts Joet Gonzalez to retain world featherweight title by unanimous decision

Emanuel Navarrete came through his toughest test with a gutsy display of punch output to edge Joet Gonzalez by unanimous decision in their world title fight on Friday night in San Diego.
Navarrete clung onto his WBO featherweight belt after inflicting obvious damage to Gonzalez, but his challenger was still able to win rounds until the final bell brought their exciting clash to an end.
Gonzalez ended the fight with two awful cuts around both eyes, and significant swelling on his face.
The first cut was inflicted in the third round when Navarrete's whirlwind of punches threatened to bring the fight to an early conclusion.
By the halfway mark, Navarrete was out-working his challenger. But Gonzalez stung him with a body shot in return.
Gonzalez, showing incredible willpower, made the final few rounds the most competitive of the night but it wasn't enough.
The judges scored the fight in the defending champion's favour 118-110, 116-112, 116-112.
"Joet exceeded expectations, he is a great fighter," said Navarrete, who has now won 35 of his 36.
"It was a close fight but my conditioning was the difference between him and me.
"Without a doubt, I hurt him.
"But he kept coming back and he also hurt me.
"I will give him a rematch."
