Hughie Fury stops Christian Hammer after the fifth round in a fiery heavyweight fight in Newcastle

Hughie Fury stayed on course for another world title shot as Christian Hammer retired with a bicep injury after a fiery heavyweight fight in Newcastle.

Fury troubled Hammer with sharp combinations from the opening bell and the German challenger signalled that he could not continue after the fifth round at the Utilita Arena.

The 27-year-old, who became the first man to stop Hammer since his cousin Tyson Fury, is targeting another world title fight after losing on points to Joseph Parker in a battle for the WBO belt in 2017.

Pumping out his jab, Fury probed the defences of Hammer, who smiled defiantly after receiving a thudding right hand in the first round.

Image: Fury troubled Hammer with sharp combinations

Fury unloaded an eye-catching uppercut in the second, while he caught Hammer with a sharp right hook at the end of the third round.

The stubborn resistance of Hammer was tested by a string of clean right hands from Fury in a lively fourth.

A stiff right in response from Hammer sparked a fiery assault from Fury, who pumped out hurtful punches in the fifth, forcing his opponent to signal his retirement.

"I had more gears to offer," Fury told Sky Sports.

"He was getting sick in there. My dad said: 'Keep hitting him with light shots and he'll go'.

"That was only 50 percent of me.

"The stoppage was coming no matter what. You could see Hammer was getting sick of being hit.

"I'm only 27. This is what I love to do - fight!"

