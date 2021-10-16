Savannah Marshall stops Lolita Muzeya in second round of sensational back-and-forth brawl to retain WBO middleweight title

Savannah Marshall brilliantly stopped Lolita Muzeya in the second round of her world title defence after a flurry of stinging shots on Saturday in Newcastle.

Marshall remained undefeated and kept her WBO middleweight championship to stay on course for the dream fight with Claressa Shields which would be the best-ever in women's boxing.

Marshall enhanced her reputation as a genuine KO artist by standing up to her challenger's pressure and responding by beating the fight out of her inside four minutes.

Image: Savannah Marshall retained her WBO title

Marshall was forced to withstand an immediate onslaught from Muzeya causing the first round to erupt into a sensational two minutes.

The Zambian visitor landed a punch within seconds and chased Marshall in a frenzy, forcing the champion to first defend herself then fire back with urgency.

By the end of the opener, Marshall had cracked Muzeya with a massive uppercut and several more counter-punches to eventually have the better of the round.

Image: Marshall celebrated in front of the north-east crowd

Muzeya's bravery and willpower wouldn't allow her to take a single backwards step and, although Marshall withstood some difficult moments, she exploded with a vicious stoppage.

Marshall broke Muzeya's resistance with a series of unanswered punches, punctuated with a brutal straight right that forced the referee to step in.

Marshall and her arch-rival Shields, the two-division undisputed champion, will return in separate fights on December 11, live on Sky Sports, before they meet in the ring next year.

