Steve Robinson, the Newcastle heavyweight prospect, KOs Reece Barlow in one round

Steve Robinson flattened Reece Barlow in the first round of their heavyweight fight on Saturday in Newcastle.
The local prospect made the crowd roar with delight from the moment he made his ring-walk to 'The Lion King' theme music to his post-KO celebration.
Robinson came out from the first bell swinging enormous hooks which were whistling precariously close to Barlow's head.
The heavyweight nicknamed 'USSR' due to his likeness to Rocky character Ivan Drago, who is also covered in Disney tattoos, was forced to ship a right hand from Barlow but exploded immediately after.
His own right hand crashed Barlow to the floor, and the referee ended the fight quickly, letting Robinson celebrate wildly and extend his unbeaten record to four fights.
Robinson said about his hilarious entrance music: "It's one of my favourites. Listen to the lyrics - 'I'm going to be a mighty king so enemies beware.'"
Sky Sports Boxing schedule
October 24 - Top Rank in Atlanta
Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson - WBO super-featherweight title
October 31 - Top Rank in New York
Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas
November 6 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche - IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles
November 6 - BOXXER in Liverpool
November 20 - BOXXER in London
Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola
Caroline Dubois professional debut
November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title
December 11 - BOXXER in Birmingham
Savannah Marshall
Claressa Shields
December 11 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey
December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal
Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles
December 18 - Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title