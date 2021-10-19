Hughie Fury could fight Derek Chisora in a big domestic clash next year, says BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom

Hughie Fury could receive a big domestic clash against Derek Chisora next year as he takes another step towards a world title fight, says BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom.

Fury stayed on course for a major heavyweight fight with a punishing stoppage of Christian Hammer, who retired at the end of the fifth round in Newcastle on Saturday.

The 27-year-old is edging closer to a world title shot, sitting at no 4 in the WBA rankings, and Chisora could be part of Fury's future plans.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fury says he sickened Hammer with his punches and the stoppage was inevitable

"Hughie Fury can be a world champion," Shalom told Sky Sports.

"Christian Hammer was no joke and I think we saw a Hughie that was landing cleaner shots, that was more confident in himself, more confident in his body, and had more power.

"Whether Christian was injured or not, I'm not sure. He took a lot of shots and I think Hughie hurt him.

"The heavyweight division at the moment is all over the place. It's wide open.

"With Hughie, we're going to look to try and make the Chisora fight early next year. That is what we feel is the next step-up for him."

We offered Derek the fight. I think he knows how good Hughie Fury is - and how technical he is.

Shalom revealed that he previously held talks with Chisora, who fights Joseph Parker in a rematch at the end of the year.

"We offered Derek the fight," said Shalom. "I think he knows how good Hughie Fury is - and how technical he is.

"I think he really wanted the Parker rematch. That was what he wanted. He didn't want to fight Hughie Fury, but let's see after December, it might be different then."

Hughie's father and trainer Peter Fury has told Sky Sports: "Whoever is out there, we're taking. We'll have a look and get it on.

Image: Hammer had not been stopped in six years

"If any opportunity presented itself, Hughie would take it, no question."

The winner of Oleksandr Usyk's world title rematch with Anthony Joshua next year will become the long-term target for Fury.

"If that opportunity presented itself, it would be a fantastic thing," said Peter Fury.

"He would be doing cartwheels down the road. Not because he's confident of beating Usyk or anything else, it's because it's a world title shot.

"He's just biding his time, and hopefully when the day comes, he'll be ready.

"Anybody offers Hughie a world title, he's taking it with both hands."

Chisora is perfect for Hughie Fury

Image: Derek Chisora would guarantee a testing fight for Fury, says Johnny Nelson

Sky Sports expert Johnny Nelson had named Chisora as the ideal opponent after Fury's latest victory over Hammer.

"Derek Chisora is perfect, and that's because Derek has been there. He's been that gatekeeper," Nelson told Sky Sports.

"He will give you hell fire, and it's a good test.

"Derek has got to world level. He's just not managed to break through.

"Now guys like Hughie have got to get through guys like Derek to say, 'Right, now it's my chance to try and get up there!'

"But it's one step at a time.

"You've got to be strategic in terms of who you are going to put him in with."