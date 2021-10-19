Tyson Fury had the 'most trouble' with Otto Wallin who is one win away from a rematch, says promoter Dmitriy Salita

Otto Wallin has a 'massive opportunity' to enforce a rematch against Tyson Fury if he becomes the new WBC interim champion this month, says promoter Dmitriy Salita.
Wallin suffered his only defeat against Fury, a dramatic points loss after he inflicted horrendous cuts on the British heavyweight star in their Las Vegas brawl in 2019.
But the Swedish contender could secure a second fight after Fury was ordered to face the winner of Wallin's upcoming WBC interim title clash with Dillian Whyte.
Wallin's promoter Dmitriy Salita told Sky Sports: "Out all the great fighters that Tyson Fury beat the one fighter that gave him most trouble, caused most controversy with the cut, who landed more punches than Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder in their first fights combined is Otto Wallin.
"Otto had two impressive wins since that outing and a win over Whyte would make him the most eligible opponent for Fury and in my mind the second-best heavyweight in the world based on merit."
A unanimous decision victory over Dominic Breazeale in February has left Wallin within touching distance of another fight with Fury.
"Otto is still getting better," said Salita.
"The fight with Whyte is a big test and a massive opportunity to get the rematch with the WBC heavyweight champion."
Whyte regained the WBC interim belt with a knockout win over Alexander Povetkin, but is wary of the threat posed by Wallin.
"Wallin is a dangerous operator - he pushed Fury all the way," Whyte has told Sky Sports.
"I am looking to fight Fury next if everything goes according to plan.
"I'm always up against it, I'm always in hard fights. I'm used to it.
"I could pull out of the Wallin fight just to fight Fury but that isn't my mindset. I can't wait around for what Fury is doing.
"My mindset is that I've got nothing to lose. I'm not scared to take risks. They see danger in fighting me."