Chris Eubank Jr fight offered to Liam Williams, says promoter Ben Shalom: 'We’ll see if he really wants it'

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams will be offered the chance to settle their "genuine dislike for each other" in a grudge match, says promoter Ben Shalom.

Eubank Jr had told Sky Sports that Williams is "the frontrunner" to be his next opponent later this year, in what would be the culmination of a long-running social media feud.

BOXXER promoter Shalom told Sky Sports: "It's a fight that we want to make. It's the best fight out there - stylistically, it is amazing.

Image: Liam Williams is aiming to return to world title contention

"They have a genuine dislike for each other that has been brewing for years.

"It is Eubank Jr's big moment to get into contention for world title fights against the likes of Gennadiy Golovkin.

"We will be making an offer to Liam so we'll see if he really wants it. Hopefully we can get it on in December.

"I think Liam does want it. It's one that we believe can happen."

Eubank Jr, after returning with a fifth-round stoppage win over Wanik Awdijan, said about Williams: "He has been very vocal on social media talking a lot of trash and we need to set the record straight.

"He has a lot to say, he has been very disrespectful, and he needs to be brought down a peg or two."

Golovkin remains the ultimate goal for Eubank Jr who, with trainer Roy Jones Jr now by his side, is targeting a world middleweight championship.

Golovkin is interested in facing Eubank Jr, Shalom said: "Talks have started. Contact has been made with Golovkin's team and talks are progressing. They want the fight with Eubank Jr and we're looking at a May date.

"There are huge fights out there for Eubank Jr, like Billy Joe Saunders and Demetrius Andrade.

"He wants to avenge the Billy Joe defeat. He feels like he was very young, had a slow start, and didn't have a trainer back then. He thinks it would be a different story next time.

"But the Golovkin fight is the huge one for his legacy.

"There's a reason why Eubank Jr's trainer is Roy Jones Jr - he wants to be around the best, and in the ring with the best."

Image: IBF champion Gennadiy Golovkin is Eubank Jr's target

Golovkin, the IBF champion, is expected to first face WBA title-holder Ryota Murata in December.

