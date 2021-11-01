BOXXER Series: 'Fast, ferocious' tournament explained by 'eight hungry lions' who enter with their dreams at stake

The BOXXER Series is a one-night tournament, live on Sky Sports on Saturday, pitting eight super-lightweights into the lion's den. Three rounds of three minutes, the winner must come through three fights. These are the stories of why they entered...

James Dielhenn

Senior Boxing Journalist @JamesDielhenn

Monday 1 November 2021 06:15, UK

Sean Dodd
Image: Is Sean Dodd the favourite to win?

Sean Dodd

This is bigger than all of my fights, every one of them.

I've spent a lot of time building, reflecting, getting myself strong and ready.

I am the big favourite, I am full of confidence. They are all very competitive but my experience, ambition, desire means I am going to win this.

The belief is there.

Nathan Bennett

These are three-round fights - experience plays no part. It is a shoot-out, not a 10-rounder where you can pace yourself.

Nathan Bennett
Image: Nathan Bennett

Life is harder than boxing for me. The determination and the heart that I've got? Nobody can match it. I've been through so much outside of boxing.

I've been brought up as a winner. I'm not a loser. I've experienced broken bones, hard spars, hard fights and I can dig deep.

Tom Farrell

I'm ready to go to deep, dark places to get three wins in one night. It's fast, ferocious, a quick tempo from the off. We can't let any rounds slip away.

Tom Farrell
Image: Tom Farrell

I see myself as one of the favourites as the most experienced - I've had some big nights. But records go out of the window in this competition.

At times it will be a shoot-out with hundreds of punches thrown - guaranteed action, fireworks from the off, we'll all be going at it hammer and tongs!

Ben Fields

This is the FA Cup of boxing - whatever route you've taken to get here, it will all come out on fight night.

I've already fought a couple of these lads. It's a back to school reunion with classmates that I don't get on with!

Ben Fields
Image: Ben Fields

In my early-20s I got out of prison but didn't have anything going for me.

I entered the boxing gym and that's where I learned about qualities in life.

Now I work with kids who have trouble at school and are going down a similar path. Boxing taught me discipline and things that I found difficult to learn in a classroom.

I was addicted to drugs, living in a hostel, I had no money. It wasn't very good. Each individual person has their own battle to overcome.

For my mum, to say 'that's my son fighting' rather than 'that's my son in the newspaper?' I hope I make her proud.

Kane Gardner

You've got eight, young, hungry lions in an explosive night. I don't see any bad fights in this tournament. It will be quick but explosive.

I have a picture of my kids to give to [my trainer] so, if it gets tough in the corner, I have an incentive to go for it.

Kane Gardner
Image: Kane Gardner

If I win this, I can't wait to see how far I can go.

I throw loads of punches, I come forwards, I can change and box on the back foot, I can adapt.

Levi Kinsiona

I could fight in a car park and it would bring out the best in me. It doesn't matter where I fight. Boxing is a rough and tough game.

Levi Kinsiona
Image: Levi Kinsiona

I used to be football crazy, When I boxed everyone said 'you should take this seriously' but I didn't. Then one of my close friends died, who I used to box with. He used to tell me I would be a champion. That was the drive I needed to take it seriously.

I'm a slick southpaw counter-puncher switch-hitter - an old-school Sheffield fighter. If [the opponent] is playing catch-up, they will drown.

Lee Appleyard

This is three rounds of three minutes, all guns blazing! I always take risks, I'm not bothered who I fight.

Lee Appleyard
Image: Lee Appleyard

My record doesn't show it but I can punch. People will find out on the night. My engine is second to none. I'm 33 but nobody in the gym is fitter than me.

I have the heart of the lion so this format suits me.

Cori Gibbs

People will see my skill when I win this, then I can push onto big titles.

I do everything for my daughter. To win this tournament? She motivates me.

Corey Gibbs
Image: Corey Gibbs

This tournament will push me onto bigger and better things.

These pros come forward and throw loads of shots but I'm patient. I'm prepared to wait. I'm very skilful. With my style? There is no-one beating me in this tournament.

