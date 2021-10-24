Evander Holyfield's son Evan delivers a massive second-round stoppage to extend unbeaten record

Evan Holyfield clattered Charles Stanford to the canvas in the second round of their fight to score a knockout in front of his legendary father on Saturday night.
Evander Holyfield, one of just three men to become world champion at cruiserweight and heavyweight and the long-time rival of Mike Tyson, watched from ringside as his son impressed again.
Evan, 24, stung Stanford with a left hook then heavily dropped him with a right hand shortly into the second round in his home city of Atlanta.
He is unbeaten in eight fights, with six knockouts, in the super-welterweight division.
He celebrated with his father who, aged 58, was back in the ring earlier this year but was beaten inside a round by former UFC great Vitor Belfort.
Trending
- Hamilton powerless to stop Verstappen as Merc fall behind
- Sublime Stevenson tears Herring apart
- King: I didn't get chance at Everton | Rafa can't explain loss
- Police probe Palace fans' banner criticising Newcastle takeover
- Solskjaer on Ronaldo's finishing and stopping Salah
- Verstappen snatches last-gasp USA pole from Hamilton
- Hits & misses: No Lukaku, no problem; Smith Rowe shines
- Ronaldo: I will silence critics and win more trophies
- Muhammad Ali's grandson wins by KO again
- What's happened to Dele Alli?
🇵🇷 𝐑𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐌𝐁𝐄𝐑 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐍𝐀𝐌𝐄 🇵🇷@XanderZayas put on a dominant display on the Herring-Stevenson undercard.— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 24, 2021
Main event up next! 🔥
📺 Sky Sports Main Event & Arena | @trboxing pic.twitter.com/yfjYa7Gvud
Xander Zayas also recorded victory with a fourth-round stoppage against Dan Karpency.
Zayas, a 19-year-old Puerto Rican talent, delivered enough hurtful blows to convince his opponent to be withdrawn by his corner.
Sky Sports Boxing schedule
October 31 - Top Rank in New York
Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas
November 6 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche - IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles
November 6 - BOXXER in Liverpool
Super-lightweight tournament
November 20 - BOXXER in London
Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola
Caroline Dubois professional debut
November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title
December 11 - BOXXER in Birmingham
Savannah Marshall
Claressa Shields
December 11 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey
December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal
Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles
February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title