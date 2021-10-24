Evander Holyfield's son Evan delivers a massive second-round stoppage to extend unbeaten record

Evan Holyfield extends unbeaten record to 8-0 with six KOs; Xander Zayas improves to 11-0 with his eighth stoppage

Sunday 24 October 2021

Evan Holyfield moved to 8-0 with an explosive knockout

Evan Holyfield clattered Charles Stanford to the canvas in the second round of their fight to score a knockout in front of his legendary father on Saturday night.

Evander Holyfield, one of just three men to become world champion at cruiserweight and heavyweight and the long-time rival of Mike Tyson, watched from ringside as his son impressed again.

Evan, 24, stung Stanford with a left hook then heavily dropped him with a right hand shortly into the second round in his home city of Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Evander Holyfield (L) and Evan Holyfield (R) pose after the fight at State Farm Arena on October 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Image: Evander Holyfield celebrates with his son

He is unbeaten in eight fights, with six knockouts, in the super-welterweight division.

He celebrated with his father who, aged 58, was back in the ring earlier this year but was beaten inside a round by former UFC great Vitor Belfort.

Xander Zayas also recorded victory with a fourth-round stoppage against Dan Karpency.

Zayas, a 19-year-old Puerto Rican talent, delivered enough hurtful blows to convince his opponent to be withdrawn by his corner.

