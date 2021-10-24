Muhammad Ali’s grandson Nico Ali Walsh defeats James Westley II by stoppage in his second pro fight

Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of Muhammad Ali, twice knocked down James Westley II to again win by knockout on Saturday night in Atlanta.

Ali Walsh was taken 30 seconds into the third round of his second professional fight, after ending his debut inside the opener.

But he ended Saturday's fight with the same aplomb with his right hand doing the damage - although he first had to withstand a decent shot, the first of his career.

He stung Westley II, who was also in his second fight, inside the first round with a straight, sharp right.

Image: Muhammad Ali's grandson shone again

Ali Walsh turned up the heat with the same punch in the second round, cracking his opponent down the centre and dropping him to the canvas.

He came out for the third round hunting the stoppage and quickly landed his straight right hand again, forcing Westley II onto a knee.

The towel came in to save Westley II from further punishment, extending the unbeaten start for the grandson of the greatest boxer of all time.

His mother and Ali's daughter, Rasheda Ali, watched emotionally from ringside.

THE NAME LIVES ON...🌟@NicoAliX74 paid tribute to his grandfather @MuhammadAli & coach @kronksugarhill after securing the second win of his professional career.



👑 Herring v Stevenson is up next!



📺 Sky Sports Main Event & Arena | @trboxing pic.twitter.com/amVbFby3JR — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 24, 2021

"I know the crowd got excited seeing him hit me with a punch but I truly didn't feel it," said Ali Walsh.

"I'm blessed that I am following the legacy of my grandfather. Everyone who loved my grandfather is now watching me.

"I'm happy this fight went the way I did. There is stuff I need to work on."

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

October 31 - Top Rank in New York

Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas

November 6 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche - IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles

November 6 - BOXXER in Liverpool

Super-lightweight tournament

November 20 - BOXXER in London

Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola

Caroline Dubois professional debut

November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title

December 11 - BOXXER in Birmingham

Savannah Marshall

Claressa Shields

December 11 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal

Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title