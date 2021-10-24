Muhammad Ali’s grandson Nico Ali Walsh defeats James Westley II by stoppage in his second pro fight

Nico Ali Walsh said: "I know the crowd got excited seeing him hit me with a punch but I truly didn't feel it. I'm blessed that I am following the legacy of my grandfather. Everyone who loved my grandfather is now watching me"

Sunday 24 October 2021

Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of Muhammad Ali, twice knocked down James Westley II to again win by knockout on Saturday night in Atlanta.

Ali Walsh was taken 30 seconds into the third round of his second professional fight, after ending his debut inside the opener.

But he ended Saturday's fight with the same aplomb with his right hand doing the damage - although he first had to withstand a decent shot, the first of his career.

He stung Westley II, who was also in his second fight, inside the first round with a straight, sharp right.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: A general view of fight night between Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson for the WBO junior lightweight championship at State Farm Arena on October 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images).
Image: Muhammad Ali's grandson shone again

Ali Walsh turned up the heat with the same punch in the second round, cracking his opponent down the centre and dropping him to the canvas.

He came out for the third round hunting the stoppage and quickly landed his straight right hand again, forcing Westley II onto a knee.

The towel came in to save Westley II from further punishment, extending the unbeaten start for the grandson of the greatest boxer of all time.

His mother and Ali's daughter, Rasheda Ali, watched emotionally from ringside.

"I know the crowd got excited seeing him hit me with a punch but I truly didn't feel it," said Ali Walsh.

"I'm blessed that I am following the legacy of my grandfather. Everyone who loved my grandfather is now watching me.

"I'm happy this fight went the way I did. There is stuff I need to work on."

