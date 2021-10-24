Shakur Stevenson calls out Oscar Valdez for super-featherweight unification fight after stopping Jamel Herring

Shakur Stevenson has demanded that Oscar Valdez "stop ducking" and agree to a fight that would unify the super-featherweight division.

Stevenson delivered a razor-sharp 10th-round stoppage against Jamel Herring to become a two-weight world champion, aged just 24, by adding the WBO super-featherweight belt.

Mexico's Valdez, like Stevenson, was a featherweight world champion and now holds the WBC super-feather title.

Image: Stevenson is the new WBO super-featherweight champion

"There's only one fight left, the biggest fight in the division," Stevenson said after beating Herring.

"Oscar can't keep ducking! It's time to fight!

"Me versus Oscar, there is nothing else to look forward to.

"The 130lbs division needs to unify, so let's get it."

Image: Stevenson delivered a punch-perfect display

Stevenson, a former Olympic silver medallist, announced himself as a future face of American boxing by dismantling Herring on Saturday in Atlanta.

"I want to be a superstar in the sport," he said.

"I take my craft seriously, I am disciplined, I had a strong camp.

"I want to thank Tim Bradley who criticised me and called me boring.

"So I wanted to perform in a fun fight - to show my skills, my defence, my power. I showed everything.

"Around the fifth round, I had landed everything and was winning clearly. Then he tried to come on. I thought: 'I will take a break then step it up later'."

Asked about the 10th-round finish, Stevenson said: "I smelled blood. I thought: 'I have to touch the cut'.

"Every punch I threw, I thought 'touch the cut, touch the cut' just to make the doctor stop it."

Image: Stevenson is a two-weight world champion aged 24

Herring, who sent Carl Frampton into retirement earlier this year, said: "I want to apologise. I tried, I tried.

"He's sharp and slick. His co-ordination is very good.

"No excuses, he was the better man tonight.

"I couldn't have a chess match with him so I had to bite down.

"There's no quit in me. No matter what, I will push through adversity.

"No-one expected me to get this far."

Image: Herring was non-committal on his boxing future

The fight's added layer of intrigue was because Herring's trainer, Brian 'Bo Mac' McIntyre, was in Stevenson's corner for a fight just four months ago.

McIntyre said about Stevenson: "Younger, faster, sharp. He was sharp tonight.

"I take my hat off to the whole team.

"I didn't expect that. I thought he would move, like in his last fight. They had a good game-plan, he executed it, he got the win."

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

October 31 - Top Rank in New York

Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas

November 6 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche - IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles

November 6 - BOXXER in Liverpool

Super-lightweight tournament

November 20 - BOXXER in London

Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola

Caroline Dubois professional debut

November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title

December 11 - BOXXER in Birmingham

Savannah Marshall

Claressa Shields

December 11 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal

Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title