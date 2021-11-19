Adam Azim 'will be a superstar' and can 'transcend the sport' says trainer Shane McGuigan

Adam Azim has been rated among the most talented fighters ever trained by Shane McGuigan - a list that includes David Haye, George Groves and Luke Campbell.

Teenage prodigy Azim will show off his "unbelievable talent" in his second pro fight against Stu Greener on the BOXXER Fight Night at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

McGuigan, whose current stable includes Lawrence Okolie and Daniel Dubois, told Sky Sports about one-fight prospect Azim: "He will be a superstar, I am telling you. He's an unbelievable talent.

Image: Azim faces Stu Greener on Saturday, live on Sky Sports

"He will transcend the sport.

"He took my eye when he was sparring Luke Campbell. Luke kept saying: 'I will figure him out and get him next time'.

"Adam wasn't winning the rounds. It was close and competitive. But Luke normally gets to these guys, especially young kids. Once Luke gets their number, he beats them up.

"But he never figured Adam out.

"I thought: 'Wow, this guy has a level-head on an 18 year-old's body'.

"Normally you don't get it until you are 25 after years of top-level sparring but he has an instinct within him."

Azim enjoyed a decorated amateur career that included 10 national titles and was ranked the No 1 Youth Amateur welterweight in the world.

"He is definitely someone who will win a world title," McGuigan said about Azim's professional goals.

"There is just something about him.

Image: Azim is one of the brightest talents in Shane McGuigan's gym

"I've worked with a lot of talent and he's right up there. He can punch with either hand, he has ridiculous speed and reflexes.

"But he needs to be seasoned. In his first fight, he didn't have any structure - he was like a kid who wanted to try out all of his tricks.

"At the start, it is about performances and knockouts and gaining traction.

"We need to get him to move through the gears and not pot-shot. I believe he will take to it really well.

"With his backing? We did an event in Slough to announce his signing and 300 people turned up!"

📺Wembley Fight Night | November 20th





Azim is still just 19 but McGuigan believes he is on the right path to glory: "If your ambition is to win a world title and become a superstar, you need to start that journey as soon as possible.

"Gervonta Davis, for example, was a world champion at 24 and has maximised his chances to become the face of boxing. He will have many years at the top.

"Adam has done the right thing in turning pro at 19. In a couple of years, he will be headlining shows."

