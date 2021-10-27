Claressa Shields hits out at Jake Paul: 'If we were to spar, I'd use one hand - I would embarrass him'

Claressa Shields has called Jake Paul "a play-fighter" and insisted she could "embarrass" him with one hand inside the ring.
The GWOAT (Greatest Woman of All-Time) will be in her second MMA fight on Wednesday night in the Professional Fighters League before returning to boxing in December in the UK, live on Sky Sports, where she and her main rival Savannah Marshall will share the same bill.
Shields was asked about previous comments where she insisted it would be "disrespect" for a boxer with her vast accomplishments to appear on the undercard of YouTuber-turned-fighter Paul.
She said: "I don't know what world people live in that they think a man [could beat me] who has not been to the Olympics, who has not fought professionally.
"There are a lot of women in boxing who could [out-box] men, especially a regular joe like Jake Paul!
"I know it's too much to fight him because it would be too embarrassing [for him], but if I were to spar Jake, I could use one hand.
"Just my jab, I wouldn't even have to use the banger.
"Just my jab - I would out-jab, out-hook and out-uppercut him. I would embarrass him.
"This isn't a shot at Jake Paul.
"This is how skilled I am. You're not as great a boxer as me.
"If you are? Go to the Olympics and [win a] medal! Go!
"Because I sparred those guys too who are Olympic silver and gold medallists. Jake couldn't grace the ring with those guys because they would destroy him, just like I would.
"This isn't disrespectful. I am a skilled boxer - respect it and know it.
"Just because I'm a woman?
"This is real-life stuff. I box for real. I'm not a play-fighter."
Shields won her MMA debut with a third-round stoppage after overcoming some early difficulty, and will compete again on Wednesday night against Abigail Montes.
The two-time Olympic gold medallist, three-division world champion and two-division undisputed champion is then set for her UK debut in December, live on Sky Sports.
Shields and Marshall are on a collision course for what would be the biggest-ever women's boxing match next year.
She said when asked if that opportunity could distract her from her MMA fight: "I don't think about Savannah Marshall. She thinks about me.
"I'm preparing for Abigail Montes then I fight in December. If she wins in December we could possibly have a fight.
"But I don't think about her. I've got way more belts than her.
"I am focusing on MMA. When I do boxing, which I can do in my sleep, it takes four weeks to get back into the routine."
