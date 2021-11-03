Mikaela Mayer on fighting Maiva Hamadouche: 'I plan on hurting her - I have to show her that she can't bully me'

Mikaela Mayer believes that beating Maiva Hamadouche in "a life-changing fight" would "prove" her supremacy over a division which includes Terri Harper.

Undefeated WBO super-featherweight champion Mayer will collide with IBF titleholder Hamadouche in Las Vegas, live on Sky Sports, in a unification fight in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Britain's Harper (WBC) and Hyun Mi Choi (WBA) of South Korea also hold titles and undefeated records, but America's Mayer has vowed to emerge with every major belt.

"It's no secret that I want to unify," she told Sky Sports.

"I'm [annoyed] that Harper isn't going against Choi because it sets back the unification. She's going against Alycia Baumgardner which is an even fight - they are equally skilled and experienced.

"I would have rather we both unified then had the undisputed championship fight early next year.

"There have been so many twists and turns in this division.

"I believe I am the best fighter in this division - the most skilled, the most technically sound.

"This fight is my chance to prove it to those who don't believe it."

France's Hamadouche has won 22 of her 23 contests and is on a streak of 13 consecutive wins - including an ominous 10 knockouts.

But Mayer has warned of her own power: "I really believe that her running forwards, which she does, she will run into some hard shots.

"We know she can take a lot of hard shots to the head, she has proven that. She can take them all night.

"So we will mix it up, go up and down, to not let her know which punches are coming next.

"I plan on hurting her - the combination of my power and her rushing straight in.

"I have to. I have to show her that she can't bully me. And I have to show her that in the beginning.

"I don't believe she is a really big one-punch knockout puncher. She's not.

"But she overwhelms girls with punches and pressure. We know that's what to expect. We plan on meeting her when she comes in."

Image: Mayer won her first defence after claiming the title last year

Mayer is a Team USA 2016 Olympian who, now promoted by Top Rank, won her world title a year ago by ending Ewa Brodnicka's lengthy reign.

She is aware of the dangers that fellow champion Hamadouche brings: "Coach Al Mitchell doesn't let me do whatever I want. I get yelled at, sparring gets stopped if ever my chin is in the air, or I don't finish with the hook, or if I do anything technical which he knows might give Hamadouche a chance to capitalise.

"I have had a lot of tough competition in the amateurs against different styles but Hamadouche is definitely the toughest pressure fighter I've ever come up against.

"I'm originally a boxer and have had to deal with that style, maybe not to this degree, my entire career.

"If ever there is a time to face a style like Hamadouche's, now is that time. I've come into my own as an athlete, I feel strong, I feel great, I'm ready to take on the best in the division.

"Going up against Hamadouche I have to be conditioned and I have to stay disciplined.

"There's no lazy jabs, no getting tired, no leaping in with right hands.

"I have to stay behind the jab, keeping the space, I must not let her muscle me on the inside.

"I know exactly what she will do - she won't randomly come out as a [southpaw] and box in circles! Her style is no secret."

Image: Mikaela Mayer plans to become the world's best female fighter

Victory would propel Mayer into the conversation for the world's top female boxer.

"This is a life-changing fight for me," she said. "My career can take a turn and sky-rocket or set me back.

"And I don't plan on a setback."

