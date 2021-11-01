Claressa Shields still has 'air of invincibility' ahead of boxing return despite her MMA defeat says promoter Ben Shalom

Claressa Shields' defeat in her MMA fight is "irrelevant" to her boxing career which has been refocused after she was teed up to fight Savannah Marshall, says promoter Ben Shalom.
Shields stepped into mixed martial arts for the second time last week but lost a split decision to Abigail Montes after being out-grappled.
It is the first time she has lost any sort of contest since an amateur fight with Marshall in 2012 - the source of a rivalry that is expected to be settled next year.
BOXXER promoter Shalom, who will first stage both champions in separate fights on December 11, live on Sky Sports, said about Shields' MMA detour: "It is irrelevant.
"She was a victim of how good she is in boxing. She was never challenged.
"She's a warrior so she tried out a new sport. It was great for Claressa and has grown her profile massively.
"She still has that air of invincibility in boxing.
"She will be looking forward to getting back in the ring where she belongs."
Marshall previously told Sky Sports: "She needs to hurry up and get over it.
"She can't sit around crying in a dark room. She needs to get back on it for December 11.
"It's been a long time since she lost.
"If anything, I hope it gives her a kick up the backside and gets her back on track."
Shields is a two-time Olympic gold medallist, a three-weight world champion and a two-division undisputed champion.
Marshall holds the WBO middleweight championship and a fight between them, if they come through their respective defences in December, would be the biggest women's boxing bout of all time and would crown an undisputed middleweight champion.
Shalom believes that putting Shields on a path to fight Marshall will refocus her on boxing: "Every boxer needs a dance partner. You've seen that in history. It doesn't matter how great you are.
"Women's sport has taken its time to catch up to Claressa.
"Savannah's emergence, and that she is the only person to have ever beaten her in the amateurs, is big for Claressa.
"She has been waiting for a challenge.
"That's what makes this fight so amazing - Claressa needs it, Savannah needs it, the sport needs it, women's sport needs it.
"There has never been a women's fight that stands tall on its own two feet and grabs the attention of all sports fans. This has the potential to."
