BOXXER Series allows for 'no messing', requires 'great bravery and courage' and will 'grow' boxing, says Ben Shalom

The BOXXER Series is an exciting new concept which demands "courage" and suits fighters with "the most power", says promoter Ben Shalom.

It is a one-night tournament featuring eight super-lightweights, live on Sky Sports on Saturday in Liverpool, and is the brainchild of BOXXER founder Shalom.

The fighters are:

Sean 'Masher' Dodd

Nathan Bennett

Tom Farrell

Ben Fields

Kane Gardner

Levi Kinsiona

Lee Appleyard

Cori Gibbs

There will be four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and a final on the same night.

Each fight is three rounds of three minutes

The winner must win three times in a single night

Shalom explained: "It is a sport within a sport.

"It is fast. You have to start quickly and on the front foot. There can be no messing around.

"Fighters who try to grow into a fight will struggle.

"It suits some fighters, it doesn't suit others.

"It is like the T20 of boxing. You have great players in Test cricket and great players in T20.

"This is a different discipline which requires great bravery and courage to go straight onto the front foot.

"You also need stamina to fight three times in one nights. It is a very intense tournament.

"The winner is usually the fittest one with the most power."

Dodd is a former Commonwealth champion whereas Fields has lost 10 fights but insists he has never been given a fair opportunity - Shalom believes the BOXXER Series can create upset results.

"You have to make an impact early and get a knockout early," he said.

"It lends itself to fitness but there is a skill to this. We see it in the amateurs and Olympics too.

"Four or six-rounders can be very meaningless. This is a format which is needed. It is competitive, it produces upsets, and all boxers can get excited about this."

Shalom said about the uniqueness of Saturday's event: "We believe in short-form boxing. We love the sport but sometimes the belts, the governing bodies, the long-winded undercards and 12-round slogs can put off new fans who are getting into the sport.

"We have seen fans come into the sport through YouTubers but we want to bring new fans to the professional sport.

"We are creating an environment which gives boxers huge opportunities and also appeals to a wide audience.

"It will be 'next generation' in the way it will be presented.

"This is a way of growing the sport and growing opportunities for fighters.

"This is something that we are very passionate about.

"After a tough period for boxers, through Covid-19 with no support, it is unbelievable to be giving so many boxers, particularly in the north-west, an opportunity to earn a lot of money and to catapult their careers.

"It is impossible to choose a winner because it has been matched so evenly.

"I expect knockouts and a huge amount of action."

