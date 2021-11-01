Vasiliy Lomachenko to fight Richard Commey on December 11 at Madison Square Garden, live on Sky Sports

Vasiliy Lomachenko will return to New York's iconic Madison Square Garden to fight Richard Commey on December 11, live on Sky Sports.

Undefeated heavyweight sensation Jared Anderson, who Tyson Fury has tipped to succeed him as a world champion, is in action in the co-feature against Oleksandr Teslenko.

Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of Muhammad Ali, and Xander Zayas, the Puerto Rican prospect, will also feature.

Three-weight phenom Lomachenko's headline act represents boxing's return to 'the big room' at Madison Square Garden after a two-year absence.

"It is only fitting that the great Lomachenko headlines boxing's highly anticipated return to Madison Square Garden," said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

"However, Richard Commey can never be counted out, as he's a tough fighter who carries huge power in both hands.

Image: Jared Anderson will fight live on Sky Sports

"Jared Anderson is a future heavyweight champion, but I expect Teslenko to be his toughest challenge to date.

"I also can't wait to see what Xander and Nico do next, as they are two of the most charismatic and exciting young fighters in the sport."

Lomachenko said: "It is always special when I fight at Madison Square Garden, where so many great moments in my career have taken place. Richard Commey is a former world champion, an opponent I will not underestimate. I expect the best version of Commey, and I will be prepared for whatever he brings on December 11."

Image: Vasiliy Lomachenko is a pound-for-pound star

Anderson said: "I've made my mark in Las Vegas over the last two years and now it's time to steal the show in my Madison Square Garden debut on December 11. The Mecca of Boxing holds so much history, and I can't wait to add my name to the list of legends who've fought there."

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

November 6 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche - IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles

November 6 - BOXXER in Liverpool

Super-lightweight tournament

November 20 - BOXXER in London

Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola

Caroline Dubois professional debut

Florian Marku vs Jorick Luisetto

Hosea Burton vs Dan Azeez - British light-heavyweight title

November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title

December 11 - BOXXER

Savannah Marshall

Claressa Shields

December 11 - Top Rank in New York

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

Jared Anderson vs Oleksandr Teslenko

Nico Ali Walsh

Xander Zayas

December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal

Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title