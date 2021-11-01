Vasiliy Lomachenko to fight Richard Commey on December 11 at Madison Square Garden, live on Sky Sports

Vasiliy Lomachenko will return to New York's iconic Madison Square Garden to fight Richard Commey on December 11, live on Sky Sports.
Undefeated heavyweight sensation Jared Anderson, who Tyson Fury has tipped to succeed him as a world champion, is in action in the co-feature against Oleksandr Teslenko.
Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of Muhammad Ali, and Xander Zayas, the Puerto Rican prospect, will also feature.
Three-weight phenom Lomachenko's headline act represents boxing's return to 'the big room' at Madison Square Garden after a two-year absence.
"It is only fitting that the great Lomachenko headlines boxing's highly anticipated return to Madison Square Garden," said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.
"However, Richard Commey can never be counted out, as he's a tough fighter who carries huge power in both hands.
"Jared Anderson is a future heavyweight champion, but I expect Teslenko to be his toughest challenge to date.
"I also can't wait to see what Xander and Nico do next, as they are two of the most charismatic and exciting young fighters in the sport."
Lomachenko said: "It is always special when I fight at Madison Square Garden, where so many great moments in my career have taken place. Richard Commey is a former world champion, an opponent I will not underestimate. I expect the best version of Commey, and I will be prepared for whatever he brings on December 11."
Anderson said: "I've made my mark in Las Vegas over the last two years and now it's time to steal the show in my Madison Square Garden debut on December 11. The Mecca of Boxing holds so much history, and I can't wait to add my name to the list of legends who've fought there."
Sky Sports Boxing schedule
November 6 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche - IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles
November 6 - BOXXER in Liverpool
Super-lightweight tournament
November 20 - BOXXER in London
Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola
Caroline Dubois professional debut
Florian Marku vs Jorick Luisetto
Hosea Burton vs Dan Azeez - British light-heavyweight title
November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title
December 11 - BOXXER
Savannah Marshall
Claressa Shields
December 11 - Top Rank in New York
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey
Jared Anderson vs Oleksandr Teslenko
Nico Ali Walsh
Xander Zayas
December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal
Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles
February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title