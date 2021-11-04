BOXXER Series tournament draw confirmed: Lee Appleyard and Levi Kinsiona separated after fiery verbal trade

The BOXXER Series is a one-night tournament, live on Sky Sports on Saturday, pitting eight super-lightweights into the lion's den. Three rounds of three minutes, the winner must come through three fights

Thursday 4 November 2021

Tempers flared ahead of the BOXXER Series as the quarter-finalists were paired off, leading to an angry face-off between Lee Appleyard and Levi Kinsiona.

BOXXER Series quarter-finals:
Kane Gardner vs Nathan Bennett
Tom Farrell vs Ben Fields
Lee Appleyard vs Levi Kinsiona
Sean Dodd vs Cori Gibbs

BOXXER SERIES SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT PRESS CONFERENCE AND DRAW.LIVER BUILDING,.LIVERPOOL.PIC;LAWRENCE LUSTIG.LEE APPLEYARD and LEVI KINSIONA AT THE DRAW FOR THE BOXXER SERIES SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT TOURNAMENT AT THE M&S BANK ARENA LIVERPOOL ON SATURDAY(6-11-21).
Image: Appleyard and Kinsiona had a nasty face-off

The BOXXER Series is a one-night tournament, live on Sky Sports on Saturday night.

There are four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and a final. The winner must beat three opponents on the same night.

Each fight is three rounds of three minutes.

Former English champion, Appleyard from Rotherham, was in the fieriest exchange with Kinsiona of Sheffield, who is eight years his junior.

Kinsiona said he has sparred countless times with Appleyard but his rival never gained the upper hand: "Never, ever. You can't teach an old dog new tricks. I'm a young pup and I'm hungry."

Appleyard shot back: "He's lying. We sparred once for six rounds and I bashed him up. You wanted me first, now you've got me."

BOXXER SERIES SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT PRESS CONFERENCE AND DRAW.LIVER BUILDING,.LIVERPOOL.PIC;LAWRENCE LUSTIG.KANE GARDNER and NATHAN BENNETT AT THE DRAW FOR THE BOXXER SERIES SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT TOURNAMENT AT THE M&S BANK ARENA LIVERPOOL ON SATURDAY(6-11-21).
Image: Kane Gardner will fight Nathan Bennett

Manchester's Gardner smiled awkwardly at his opponent, Liverpool's Bennett, and said: "We were meant to fight three times before.

Bennett hit back: "He's getting taken out."

Gardner: "You are talking rubbish."

BOXXER SERIES SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT PRESS CONFERENCE AND DRAW.LIVER BUILDING,.LIVERPOOL.PIC;LAWRENCE LUSTIG.TOM FARRELL and BEN FIELDS AT THE DRAW FOR THE BOXXER SERIES SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT TOURNAMENT AT THE M&S BANK ARENA LIVERPOOL ON SATURDAY(6-11-21).
Image: Tom Farrell set to face Ben Fields

Liverpool's Farrell warned Birmingham rival Fields: "I'll box your head off. He's a tough lad."

Dodd, the most experienced fighter in the tournament as a former Commonwealth champion, said: "I'll be the bogeyman, bring my best, bring back my old amateur, novice fighting days. I am starting a clean sheet."

Dodd's rival Gibbs is the only unbeaten boxer of the tournament and said: "He's very tough, he comes forward, I respect him. But I've got the skills to beat anyone in this tournament."

BOXXER SERIES SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT PRESS CONFERENCE AND DRAW.LIVER BUILDING,.LIVERPOOL.PIC;LAWRENCE LUSTIG.SEAN DODD and CORI GIBBS AT THE DRAW FOR THE BOXXER SERIES SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT TOURNAMENT AT THE M&S BANK ARENA LIVERPOOL ON SATURDAY(6-11-21).
Image: Sean Dodd face-to-face with Cori Gibbs

