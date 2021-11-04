BOXXER Series tournament draw confirmed: Lee Appleyard and Levi Kinsiona separated after fiery verbal trade

Tempers flared ahead of the BOXXER Series as the quarter-finalists were paired off, leading to an angry face-off between Lee Appleyard and Levi Kinsiona.
BOXXER Series quarter-finals:
Kane Gardner vs Nathan Bennett
Tom Farrell vs Ben Fields
Lee Appleyard vs Levi Kinsiona
Sean Dodd vs Cori Gibbs
🟢 APPLEYARD V KINSIONA 🔵— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 4, 2021
Plenty of words exchanged between @leeappleyard2 and @levi_kinsiona, but who will back up their chat? 🗣️🧨
Watch the #TheSuperLightweights at the Liverpool @boxxer Series on Saturday from 8pm on @SkySports 📺#ChaseYourFuture | #BOXXERseries pic.twitter.com/Vf22CTrgYr
The BOXXER Series is a one-night tournament, live on Sky Sports on Saturday night.
There are four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and a final. The winner must beat three opponents on the same night.
Each fight is three rounds of three minutes.
Trending
- Sancho left out of England squad but Rashford returns
- Man Utd's selection dilemmas ahead of crunch derby
- Howe in talks over Newcastle role
- Richards on City's decade of dominance in Manchester
- Zaha considering Ivory Coast future
- Conte to take charge of Spurs on Thursday after visa approved
- Southgate's final England squad of 2021 - Smith Rowe over Sancho?
- Paper Talk
- Rafiq: This is about institutional racism at Yorkshire, not individuals
- Tempers flare as BOXXER Series is drawn
Former English champion, Appleyard from Rotherham, was in the fieriest exchange with Kinsiona of Sheffield, who is eight years his junior.
Kinsiona said he has sparred countless times with Appleyard but his rival never gained the upper hand: "Never, ever. You can't teach an old dog new tricks. I'm a young pup and I'm hungry."
Appleyard shot back: "He's lying. We sparred once for six rounds and I bashed him up. You wanted me first, now you've got me."
🟠 GARDNER V BENNETT 🟡— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 4, 2021
Kane Gardner rubbishes @2021Nathan's claim that he is going to 'take him out', bit of spice to fight one...🌶️
Watch the #TheSuperLightweights at the Liverpool @boxxer Series on Saturday from 8pm on @SkySports 📺#ChaseYourFuture | #BOXXERseries pic.twitter.com/ZhQHbOUy1H
Manchester's Gardner smiled awkwardly at his opponent, Liverpool's Bennett, and said: "We were meant to fight three times before.
Bennett hit back: "He's getting taken out."
Gardner: "You are talking rubbish."
🔴 FARRELL V FIELDS 👊@TomFarrell89 tells @BenFieldsBoxing he plans to 'box his head off' in fight two, who are you backing? 🤔— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 4, 2021
Watch the #TheSuperLightweights at the Liverpool @boxxer Series on Saturday from 8pm on @SkySports 📺#ChaseYourFuture | #BOXXERseries pic.twitter.com/hQAMeDKZxx
Liverpool's Farrell warned Birmingham rival Fields: "I'll box your head off. He's a tough lad."
Dodd, the most experienced fighter in the tournament as a former Commonwealth champion, said: "I'll be the bogeyman, bring my best, bring back my old amateur, novice fighting days. I am starting a clean sheet."
Dodd's rival Gibbs is the only unbeaten boxer of the tournament and said: "He's very tough, he comes forward, I respect him. But I've got the skills to beat anyone in this tournament."
🔵 DODD V GIBBS 🟣@SeanMasher is hoping to be the first man to defeat Cori Gibbs when they meet, who wins this one? 🎆— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 4, 2021
Watch the #TheSuperLightweights at the Liverpool @boxxer Series on Saturday from 8pm on @SkySports 📺#ChaseYourFuture | #BOXXERseries pic.twitter.com/NupbT7F6sL
Sky Sports Boxing schedule
November 6 - BOXXER in Liverpool
Super-lightweight tournament
November 20 - BOXXER in London
Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola
Caroline Dubois professional debut
Florian Marku
Hosea Burton vs Dan Azeez - British light-heavyweight title
November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title
December 11 - BOXXER
Savannah Marshall
Claressa Shields
December 11 - Top Rank in New York
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey
Jared Anderson vs Oleksandr Teslenko
Nico Ali Walsh
Xander Zayas
December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal
Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles
February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title