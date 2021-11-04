BOXXER Series tournament draw confirmed: Lee Appleyard and Levi Kinsiona separated after fiery verbal trade

Tempers flared ahead of the BOXXER Series as the quarter-finalists were paired off, leading to an angry face-off between Lee Appleyard and Levi Kinsiona.

BOXXER Series quarter-finals:

Kane Gardner vs Nathan Bennett

Tom Farrell vs Ben Fields

Lee Appleyard vs Levi Kinsiona

Sean Dodd vs Cori Gibbs

🟢 APPLEYARD V KINSIONA 🔵



Plenty of words exchanged between @leeappleyard2 and @levi_kinsiona, but who will back up their chat? 🗣️🧨



Watch the #TheSuperLightweights at the Liverpool @boxxer Series on Saturday from 8pm on @SkySports 📺#ChaseYourFuture | #BOXXERseries pic.twitter.com/Vf22CTrgYr — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 4, 2021

Image: Appleyard and Kinsiona had a nasty face-off

The BOXXER Series is a one-night tournament, live on Sky Sports on Saturday night.

There are four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and a final. The winner must beat three opponents on the same night.

Each fight is three rounds of three minutes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After overcoming drug addiction and a prison sentence, boxer Ben Fields is now working with young people to help them avoid the same mistakes he made. (Warning: video contains content that some users may find distressing)

Former English champion, Appleyard from Rotherham, was in the fieriest exchange with Kinsiona of Sheffield, who is eight years his junior.

Kinsiona said he has sparred countless times with Appleyard but his rival never gained the upper hand: "Never, ever. You can't teach an old dog new tricks. I'm a young pup and I'm hungry."

Appleyard shot back: "He's lying. We sparred once for six rounds and I bashed him up. You wanted me first, now you've got me."

🟠 GARDNER V BENNETT 🟡



Kane Gardner rubbishes @2021Nathan's claim that he is going to 'take him out', bit of spice to fight one...🌶️



Watch the #TheSuperLightweights at the Liverpool @boxxer Series on Saturday from 8pm on @SkySports 📺#ChaseYourFuture | #BOXXERseries pic.twitter.com/ZhQHbOUy1H — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 4, 2021

Image: Kane Gardner will fight Nathan Bennett

Manchester's Gardner smiled awkwardly at his opponent, Liverpool's Bennett, and said: "We were meant to fight three times before.

Bennett hit back: "He's getting taken out."

Gardner: "You are talking rubbish."

🔴 FARRELL V FIELDS 👊@TomFarrell89 tells @BenFieldsBoxing he plans to 'box his head off' in fight two, who are you backing? 🤔



Watch the #TheSuperLightweights at the Liverpool @boxxer Series on Saturday from 8pm on @SkySports 📺#ChaseYourFuture | #BOXXERseries pic.twitter.com/hQAMeDKZxx — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 4, 2021

Image: Tom Farrell set to face Ben Fields

Liverpool's Farrell warned Birmingham rival Fields: "I'll box your head off. He's a tough lad."

Dodd, the most experienced fighter in the tournament as a former Commonwealth champion, said: "I'll be the bogeyman, bring my best, bring back my old amateur, novice fighting days. I am starting a clean sheet."

Dodd's rival Gibbs is the only unbeaten boxer of the tournament and said: "He's very tough, he comes forward, I respect him. But I've got the skills to beat anyone in this tournament."

🔵 DODD V GIBBS 🟣@SeanMasher is hoping to be the first man to defeat Cori Gibbs when they meet, who wins this one? 🎆



Watch the #TheSuperLightweights at the Liverpool @boxxer Series on Saturday from 8pm on @SkySports 📺#ChaseYourFuture | #BOXXERseries pic.twitter.com/NupbT7F6sL — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 4, 2021

Image: Sean Dodd face-to-face with Cori Gibbs

