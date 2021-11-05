Mikaela Mayer had a fiery face-off with Maiva Hamadouche before world title unification clash on Sky Sports

Mikaela Mayer and Maiva Hamadouche had a fiery face-off as they weighed in for tonight's world title unification clash in Las Vegas, live on Sky Sports.
American star Mayer risks her WBO super-featherweight title and her unbeaten record against France's IBF champion Hamadouche, live on Sky Sports from 2am on Saturday morning.
Both champions were inside the limit, with Mayer tipping the scales at 129.6lbs, while Hamadouche weighed in at 128.6lbs.
Mayer insists she is fully prepared for Hamadouche's relentless aggression when the first bell rings.
"I plan on hurting her - the combination of my power and her rushing straight in," she told Sky Sports.
"I have to. I have to show her that she can't bully me. And I have to show her that in the beginning.
𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐅𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒 𝐎𝐍𝐋𝐘☝️@MikaelaMayer1 is concentrating on @MaivaHamadouche... but hasn't forgotten WBC champ @TerriHarper96 🇬🇧— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 4, 2021
📺Mayer v Hamadouche | Saturday 2am | @SkySportsBoxing | @trboxing pic.twitter.com/OD8GiTCKOO
"I don't believe she is a really big one-punch knockout puncher. She's not.
"But she overwhelms girls with punches and pressure. We know that's what to expect. We plan on meeting her when she comes in."
Watch Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche, live on Sky Sports, from 2am on Saturday morning.