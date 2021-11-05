Natasha Jonas joins Sky Sports Boxing as expert analyst ahead of an exciting schedule of shows, live on Sky Sports

Natasha Jonas has joined Sky Sports Boxing's team of expert analysts as an exciting new era of events continues with Saturday's BOXXER Series in Liverpool.

The trailblazing fighter is the newest addition to Sky Sports Boxing ahead of a red-hot schedule of shows in Britain and America, which continues with the explosive eight-man tournament, live on Sky Sports from 8pm.

Jonas became the first British female boxer to compete at an Olympic Games, back in London 2012, then launched a thrilling pro career that has featured enthralling battles with Terri Harper and Katie Taylor.

Image: Natasha Jonas will resume her thrilling career on Sky Sports

The Liverpudlian will now start a fresh chapter of her career on Sky Sports after signing a promotional deal with BOXXER.

"I'm so happy to announce that I'm part of the Sky Sports Boxing team," said Jonas. "It's an amazing role, with a dream team.

"I've always had a good relationship with the team from my amateur to my professional days.

"With massive cards coming up that I can't be on, I'll still be involved with them, live on Sky Sports."

HUNGER REMAINS FOR BIG FIGHTS👊@TashaJonas says that none of her aspirations have changed after signing an exclusive long-term promotional agreement with @boxxer 🥇 pic.twitter.com/GI07xp5ER9 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 4, 2021

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development on Sky Sports, said: "Natasha Jonas joins our Sky Sports Boxing team, which is so exciting.

"Natasha is a fantastic analyst, she's so respected in the sport, and she's incredibly knowledgeable.

"She's going to be a fantastic pundit - and she'll also have a role on our commentary team.

"We're absolutely delighted to welcome Natasha Jonas as part of our Sky Sports Boxing team."

Watch The BOXXER Series, a dramatic one-night tournament on Saturday, live on Sky Sports from 8pm.