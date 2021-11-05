The BOXXER Series becomes first ever Sky Sports Boxing event broadcasted on a vertical viewing stream

The BOXXER Series is a one-night tournament, live on Sky Sports on Saturday, as eight super-lightweights battle for a big cash prize in Liverpool - and you can watch the action on a free vertical stream

Friday 5 November 2021 07:58, UK

You can watch Sky Sports Boxing’s exciting new era on a ground-breaking vertical viewing stream

The BOXXER Series will become the first ever Sky Sports Boxing event to be broadcasted on the Sky Sports app on a vertical viewing stream.

You can watch the exciting eight-man tournament, starting at 8pm, via a free vertical stream fully optimised to viewing on a mobile device - and you do not have to be a Sky customer to enjoy a ground-breaking evening of action.

Simply head to the boxing page, or the main headlines section on the Sky Sports app to locate the free stream, then click on the streaming story to watch.

Boxxer Series
Image: The BOXXER Series starts at 8pm on Saturday night

We'll cover every angle of the BOXXER Series with two cameras focused on the corner teams as the drama unfolds, in between the frenetic rounds in Liverpool.

Traditionally, sport has been broadcast in a 16:9 landscape ratio, but the 9:16 stream on the Sky Sports App will mean that viewers can watch the boxing event in portrait mode.

Tempers flared at the BOXXER Series draw!

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development for Sky Sports, said: "We're always embracing innovation at Sky Sports Boxing and viewers can enjoy this Saturday's BOXXER Series via a vertical stream.

"It's going to be a breathless evening of action, with eight fighters battling for a big cash prize, and whether you're watching on Sky Sports, or you're out and about with your mobile phone, then you can enjoy the BOXXER Series."

Watch The BOXXER Series, a dramatic one-night tournament on Saturday, live on Sky Sports from 8pm.

