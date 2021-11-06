Cori Gibbs defeats Tom Farrell by split decision to win the BOXXER Series super-lightweight final in Liverpool

Saturday 6 November 2021 23:45, UK

Cori Gibbs boxed superbly to beat Tom Farrell and crown himself the BOXXER Series super-lightweight tournament winner on an action-packed night in Liverpool

Cori Gibbs was crowned as the BOXXER Series champion after a split decision victory over Tom Farrell in the super-lightweight final in Liverpool.

Gibbs had overcome Lee Appleyard and Sean Dodd to set up a showdown against Farrell, with the Birmingham boxer emerging victorious on two of the scorecards at the M&S Bank Arena.

Cori Gibbs
Image: Cori Gibbs celebrates with the winner's cheque

The unbeaten 28-year-old had troubled Farrell with crisp combinations in the opening round, although the Merseysider responded with fierce counter punches in the second.

But Gibbs had paced the tournament perfectly, picking off Farrell with sharp shots to earn the £40,000 prize money.

Tom Farrell scored a huge knockdown to seal his place in the Boxxer Series final

In the semi-finals, Gibbs had outclassed Lee Appleyard in a unanimous decision win, while Farrell advanced in more dramatic style, flooring Kane Gardner in the final round of his majority decision victory.

Earlier in the evening, Gibbs edged out Sean Dodd with a split decision, despite a determined third round assault from the Merseysider.

Lee Appleyard took the victory after a brutal three-round battle with Levi Kinsiona

Farrell had secured his semi-final place with a hard-fought split decision over Ben Fields, while Gardner ousted Nathan Bennett by unanimous decision and Appleyard eliminated Levi Kinsiona with a split decision.

