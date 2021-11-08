Caleb Plant says he belongs at 'top level' after KO loss to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and aims to regain a world title

Caleb Plant says he belongs at the 'top level' despite his knockout loss to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and has vowed to regain a world title.

The American's reign as the IBF champion and his unbeaten record were ended by an 11th round stoppage loss to Canelo, who was crowned as the undisputed super-middleweight champion in Las Vegas at the weekend.

But Plant frustrated Canelo with his speed and movement during spells in the fight and firmly believes he can compete with the sport's finest champions.

Image: The Mexican star was crowned as the undisputed world champion

"I've bent most the world to my will and done it with nothing but passion and skill. I'll be back," he wrote on Twitter.

"I showed I belong on the top level and I'll be champion of the world again. I've never been scared to go big or go out on my shield.

"Thank you to all the fans and all my supporters."

Plant had brawled with Canelo at their first press conference, but the Mexican star insisted their heated feud is now over.

"Definitely my respect for Caleb Plant, he's a very difficult fighter, he had a lot of ability," said Canelo.

"I do respect the fighter.

"He wanted to still fight me, he wanted to still continue. I told him, 'There's no shame, we had a great fight today.'

"He did say sorry, that he didn't mean it that way. Everything is OK."