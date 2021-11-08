Tyson Fury has warned Jake Paul 'we're coming for you' as he trains Tommy for social media grudge fight

Tyson Fury has warned Jake Paul "we're coming for you" after taking charge of brother Tommy's training for his grudge fight against the American YouTuber.

Britain's world heavyweight champion says he is overseeing preparations for Tommy's showdown with the social media star in Tampa on December 18.

Tyson Fury retained his WBC title with a dramatic knockout of Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas, but now believes he can guide Tommy to an explosive victory in America.

Image: Tommy Fury will settle his feud with Paul next month

"Really happy with myself, the way things went, all the boys trained hard," Tyson said in a joint video with Tommy on social media.

"The run this morning was good," said Tommy.

"Good leg work, feeling good, feeling fit. Training team is doing the best job."

Fury then asks: "What is happening to Jake Paul?"

"He is getting knocked spark out, two rounds," replies Tommy.

Tyson Fury then issues a final message, "Jake Paul, we're coming for you!"

Tempers flared when Tommy Fury confronted Paul!

Paul has suggested that Tommy is "living in the shadow" of Tyson and will "crack under pressure" when they finally settle their long-running dispute in the ring.

In his last professional bout, Paul had to settle for a points win over former UFC star Tyron Woodley, but he has vowed to inflict a humbling stoppage defeat on Tommy Fury.

"I will TKO him in the later rounds," said Paul. "Tommy hasn't gone past four rounds. He hasn't even had a fight past four rounds, so I think he'll be gassed.

"This will be the first time he'll actually get punched in the face by someone who can actually hit. Who is the same weight as him.

"He's always fought smaller guys with losing records, so I think he's going to fade. I know he's going to fade.

Image: Paul has predicted a crushing victory over Tommy Fury

"Just what round? Fifth? Sixth? Maybe seventh? Maybe I knock him out in the last 10 seconds of the eighth.

"But he's not hearing that eighth bell ring."