Viddal Riley is superior to Jake Paul or Tommy Fury, says promoter Ben Shalom: 'He doesn't want to be viewed like that'

Viddal Riley is "miles above" YouTuber boxing and is far superior to Jake Paul or Tommy Fury, says promoter Ben Shalom.

Riley gained fame as the trainer for KSI then through his own online presence but will deliver a reminder of his in-ring capabilities after signing an exclusive deal with Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER.

He has offered assistance with sparring sessions to Fury, who is set to fight Paul on December 18 to settle a feud that started on social media.

Image: Tommy Fury will fight Jake Paul on December 18

"Not to coach him, only for sparring," Riley told Sky Sports. "I offered Tommy sparring because I can emulate Jake.

"I haven't heard back yet. He could spar his brother, I guess!

"But I said to him, and I mean it, if he wants to get some rounds in to prepare for Jake then I'm here."

Riley is associated to the YouTuber boxing scene after training KSI for his two fights with Logan Paul. He was then in AnEsonGib's corner when he was knocked out by Paul.

He has built his own substantial social media following since.

But Riley was already a cruiserweight prospect who was promoted by Floyd Mayweather before he joined the YouTuber boxing world.

Image: Riley (R) trained AnEsonGib to fight Jake Paul

BOXXER promoter Shalom said after signing Riley to relaunch his in-ring career: "He is steps above YouTuber boxing. Miles above that.

"He doesn't want to be viewed like that because he is such a good boxer.

"In his eyes, he is even above what we already have in the UK cruiserweight division."

Asked if Riley was superior to Fury too, Shalom said: "I really believe he is.

"Viddal is the first genuine YouTuber that is also a real professional boxer with real talent.

"The journey he can go on is what makes this so exciting.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jake Fury believes that Tommy Fury will 'crack under pressure'

"Viddal is a serious operator. Ask anyone who has seen him at Team GB which is a good indicator. People in the Mayweather Promotions gym speak extremely highly of him.

"He is a huge success outside of the ring. He saw an opportunity in the YouTube world and is a star in his own right.

"I spoke to [Olympian] Ben Whittaker about Viddal. He is remembered at Team GB.

"Viddal is an extremely good technical boxer who is well thought of, and highly rated.

"What struck me about Viddal is how seriously he is taking boxing. He is stopping a lot of his other activities.

"People will be surprised by Viddal.

"He sees himself up there with the very top cruiserweights in the UK."

"𝗘𝗫𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧 𝗚𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗧 𝗙𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗦... 𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗧𝗬"@IsitRIL cannot wait for his journey to continue on @boxxer and @SkySportsBoxing🤝 pic.twitter.com/4W7ywvQXuo — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 9, 2021

Lawrence Okolie is the WBO cruiserweight champion and Richard Riakporhe, after signing with Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER, is on the path to emulate that feat.

Riakporhe will return on November 20, live on Sky Sports, against Olanrewaju Durodola knowing that victory could propel him into his first world title shot.

Riley sees Riakporhe as a potential opponent: "It is definitely something that could happen. We are in the same place with the same promoter at the same weight.

"He is pushing towards world level trying to capture a world title, I'm trying to get my activity going and pick up domestic titles. So we'll see if we cross paths.

"It would be an exciting fight but he's not on my radar now.

"Down the line? You've got to let these things cook."

Image: Viddal Riley is unbeaten in four fights

Riley hasn't been in the ring for 18 months and said about his return: "I am excited about many things that I do, but boxing is what I've done from the beginning.

"Boxing has always been the priority. People have got that mistaken.

"I am 4-0 as a professional with two knockouts, extensive amateur career with eight national titles, European silver medal as a junior, Youth Olympian. I have beaten guys who have gone on to do well as professionals - Daniel Dubois and Chris Billam-Smith. It was a long time ago but people rate them, so you have to rate me too!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The latest fighter to join up with Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER - Viddal Riley - says he is keen to deliver on his boxing potential.

"I know I have the potential, the youth, the team. I have to deliver now."

He explained his short-term goal: "Activity. Get back in the ring, build the hype, get people involved through my boxing and not just my social media."

And his long-term ambition: "I have aspirations to be a world champion and not just someone who "holds a belt. Someone who people say: 'Cruiserweight? Viddal is the champion'.

"To get there you need to take your time to build so that you stay there. That is the plan."

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

November 20 - BOXXER in London

Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola

Caroline Dubois professional debut

Florian Marku vs Jorick Luisetto

Hosea Burton vs Dan Azeez - British light-heavyweight title

November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title

December 11 - BOXXER

Savannah Marshall

Claressa Shields

December 11 - Top Rank in New York

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

Jared Anderson vs Oleksandr Teslenko

Nico Ali Walsh

Xander Zayas

December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal

Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title